openSUSE Release Team to Share Results from arm Survey in Online Meetup

Members of the openSUSE release team members will share results of openSUSE on arm during two separate online sessions on openSUSE’s Jisti instance Dec. 2. The first session will be at 10:00 UTC and the second session at 16:00 UTC. Both sessions are expected to cover the same content and reach different time zones globally for those interested in attending. Overall, there were almost 300 responses submitted. The core team to develop the survey wants to use the results as a baseline for future surveys about arm to help gauge trends about development efforts with openSUSE on arm architecture. The results did offer some telling answers about the majority of openSuse use on arm. More than 4 out of 5 responses indicated they used AArch64, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, PinePhone and/or Pine64. Also: Candidate slate for the openSUSE Board Election 2020

Precursor’s Custom PCBs

While the last few updates about Precursor have focused on evidence-based trust and security, this update is more about the process of making Precursor itself. There is an essential link between evidence-based trust and understanding the manufacturing process: to convince yourself that something has been constructed correctly, it’s helpful to understand the construction process itself. It’s hard to tell if a small crack in a wall is the result of harmless foundation settling, or a harbinger of a building’s imminent collapse, without first understanding the function and construction of that wall. Most designers like to abstract the PCB away as a commodity service, preferring “no-touch” or “one-click” ordering services where design files are uploaded and finished boards arrive in the mail, on time and at a good price. This is a bit like running a restaurant and ordering your produce from a mass distributor. The quality is uniform, delivery times are good, and the taste is acceptable. However, it’s hard to make a dish that’s really differentiated when basic ingredients all come from the same place. I personally enjoy building electronics with a bit more of an artisanal flavor. Just as gourmet chefs invest the effort to develop relationships with their farmers, I’ve developed a personal relationship with my preferred PCB shop, King Credie. Since a PCB is at the core of virtually everything I build, I have found developing a healthy personal relationship with my PCB supplier has the benefit of raising the bar on virtually all my products. While King Credie is neither the cheapest nor the quickest-turn of PCB shops, their quality is consistent and, most importantly, they are willing to customize their process. For a small shop, they offer a wide variety of speciality processes, such as rigi-flex, metal core, edge plated cavities, HDI, and custom soldermask colors.

Latest Developments in Linux Mint and in Ubuntu