Latest Developments in Linux Mint and in Ubuntu

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of December 2020 05:07:37 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

  • Monthly News – November 2020 – The Linux Mint Blog

    Christmas is coming fast. We’re hoping to release Linux Mint 20.1 during the holiday season but we’re on a very tight schedule.

    I’d like to thank you all for your donations and for your support. Before rushing back to work on 20.1, I’d like to share some of the progress we made on Hypnotix, our new IPTV player.

  • Linux Mint Continues Developing Hypnotix As New Open-Source IPTV Player - Phoronix

    Linux Mint recently began developing a new open-source Linux IPTV player. That project "Hypnotix" is moving ahead and will be integrated with Linux Mint 20.1 while is also available as a standalone Debian package. 

    Over the course of November the developers working on Hypnotix added support for being able to configure among multiple IPTV providers, support for configuring via M3U playlists, various settings can now be controlled, and video-on-demand (VOD) libraries can also be handled for movies and TV series. Hypnotix has also added support for querying IMDB information for movies or TV series while watching it. 

  • CLI-only MAAS operation | Ubuntu

    MAAS provides a state-of-the-art User Interface (UI), which simplifies usage. But you may not know that MAAS also has a robust Command-line Interface (CLI), which actually provides more functionality than the UI.  Everything you can do from the UI, you can do from the CLI, but not the other way round. Let’s walk through MAAS operations using only the CLI, and look at a few jq tricks to produce human-readable CLI output.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 659

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 659 for the week of November 22 – 28, 2020. 

Harish Pillay 9v1hp: My ESP8266-01 Adventure

Here’s a video of the RPi working via a vnc setup (right side of the video) and on the left side the Arduino code for a second setup with an Arduino Yun device. Because the RPi does not have analog input pins, and since i did not want to create additional circuity to do ADC (analog to digital conversion), I created a second setup with the Arduino Yun which does have both digital and analog input options. The Arduino Yun is an interesting part of the Arduino family (although, it has sadly been deprecated) as it has both the microcontroller portion as well as a bridge to a Linux operating system (albeit running OpenWRT meant for the Yun) which allows for the Yun to be accessed via a wifi/wired link. Unlike products that are proprietary, even though the Yun I have has been deprecated, the device is open sourced and the code etc are all available to be used and worked on. The power of open source, open collaboration wins here handily. Given the success of working with the Yun, I figured that the work is done. But no! I wanted to further optimise the setup as the Yun should really be a prototyping board rather than a deployed in production board mainly because, in my case, I only need two sensors that need to be accessed and the Yun has lots of other pins for a larger project. Read more Also: New product: Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan

Debian: Installing Debian Testing and Debian Developer Reports

  • Install Debian Testing ( the most recent bullseye weekly build ) with KDE Plasma on bare metal

    It appears that straight forward install Debian Testing via official ISO image at least in meantime hangs . Looks like "sddm" hangs attempting to pop up logging screen prompt

  • Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, November 2020

    I was assigned 16 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 4.5 hours from earlier months. I worked 11.5 hours this month, so I will carry over 9 hours to December.

  • Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-11

    This month just went past way too fast, didn’t get to all the stuff I wanted to, but managed to cover many essentials (not even listed here) that I’ll cover in follow-up posts. In particular, highlights that I’m thankful for are that we’ve selected the final artwork for Bullseye. We’ve also successfully hosted another two MiniDebConfs. One that was gaming themed, and a Brazilian event all in Portuguese! Videos are up on Debian’s PeerTube instance (Gaming Edition | Brazil) and on the DebConf video archive for direct download.

  • Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities November 2020

    This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.

Linux is Coming to Apple M1 macs Devices

Eventually, this was supposed to happen anyway. An experienced reverse engineering professional launched a Patreon project to bring Linux to the Apple M1 macs ARM devices. Read more

