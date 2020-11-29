Games: Pixross, Domains of Dusk, Factory Magnate
Picture logic puzzle game Pixross from Kenney is out now and it's total joy | GamingOnLinux
Kenney, creator of masses of free and paid assets for game developers has released a second game with Pixross. It's a picture logic puzzle game with tons of levels and it's great. Note: key provided by itch.io press access.
Seems like Kenney is on a bit of a roll now, after releasing their first commercial title with Frick, Inc. back in October. Across 150+ unique puzzles Pixross has you attempt to find the picture hidden inside, using logic to count the squares that need colouring in on the board.
Domains of Dusk is an upcoming urban-mystical grand-strategy RPG | GamingOnLinux
An urban-mystical grand-strategy RPG? Domains of Dusk certainly has an interesting description from Critique Gaming and it looks very interesting. This is the third game from Critique Gaming following on from the very good Interrogation: You will be deceived in 2019 and Brain Please Don't earlier this year. Seems like they're being a lot more ambitious this time too.
Factory Magnate is a new upcoming factory-building tycoon sim | GamingOnLinux
Game developer Rising Tail have confirmed they're working on Factory Magnate, their own take on the factory building and mining strategy sim with a tycoon style to it.
Factory Magnate will take elements from the likes of Factorio and Mindustry for the building and mining side but with different goals. With a "small loan of a million credits" your goal is to build up an empire of factories spread across a procedurally generated solar system. You will be in charge of extracting materials, setting up productions lines and making various products to get them transported off-world to sell.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: 6 month impressions
I’ve now had my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for about 6 months, so I thought I’d provide a quick update about how it’s going to use this laptop every day with openSUSE Tumbleweed running KDE Plasma. Let’s explore what’s changed since then... Initially, I complained about some aspects of the keyboard layout, but I’ve gotten used to the Home/End/PageUp/PageDown positioning, and the swapped position of the Fn and Ctrl keys. These are fine now. Lack of media keys is okay too since I’ve used the Shortcuts KCM to set my own. However I just can’t get used to the PrintScreen key being between the right Alt and Ctrl keys. I probably press it by accident 10 times a day and bring up Spectacle when I don’t mean to. One of these days I should get around to using xmodmap or something to turn it into a right Meta key, and they maybe make the F11 key which currently does nothing be the new PrintScreen key.
today's howtos
FreeBSD Merges WireGuard Support
The momentum of WireGuard continues with FreeBSD now having mainlined their port of this open-source secure VPN tunnel. For FreeBSD 13 there is now the import of the WireGuard kernel module. This follows OpenBSD adding WireGuard earlier in the year, various Linux kernel back-ports have been adding WireGuard too now like the Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, and Android 12 looks to support WireGuard. The WireGuard port for Windows was also recently updated.
