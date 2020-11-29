Programming/Development Leftovers
-
The future of COBOL is now | InfoWorld
Early in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the New Jersey state government had a very specific IT staffing need—and it got a lot more publicity than hiring moves usually get. The recently passed CARES Act had added $600 to weekly unemployment payments nationwide, but New Jersey’s archaic unemployment software, written in COBOL, couldn’t incorporate the extra money without reprogramming, and there was nobody on staff capable of doing the job.
The incident was a very public glimpse at a dirty little secret within IT: There are billions of lines of code written in COBOL still running mission critical applications, but the great wave of COBOL-trained programmers who wrote all that code are aging out of the workforce. That story isn’t new—we wrote about it eight years ago, and eleven years before that.
-
Choosing Elixir version manager
Exenv, Kiex or ASDF? What’s the difference?
-
PHP 7.2 is dead - Remi's RPM repository - Blog
After PHP 7.1, and as announced, PHP version 7.2.34 was the last official release of PHP 7.2
To keep a secure installation, the upgrade to a maintained version is strongly recommended:
PHP 7.4 is in active support mode, and will be maintained until November 2021 (2022 for security).
PHP 8.0 is in active support mode, and will be maintained until November 2022 (2023 for security).
-
inline 0.3.17: Refactored and New Tests
A new release of the inline package arrived on CRAN this evening and has already been shipped to Debian as well. inline facilitates writing code in-line in simple string expressions or short files. The package was used quite extensively by Rcpp in the days before Rcpp Attributes arrived on the scene proving an even better alternative for its use cases. inline is still use by rstan and a number of other packages.
-
Committed to the integrity of your root filesystem « Colin Walters
Quite a while ago I came across the SQLite testing page and was impressed (and since then it’s gotten even better). They’ve clearly invested a lot in it, and I think SQLite’s ubiquity is well deserved.
When I started the ostree project I had this in mind but…testing is hard. We have decent "unit test style" coverage since the start but that’s not very "real world". We’ve gone through a few test frameworks over the years. But to the point of this blog post: I finally had a chance to write some new testing code and I’m happy with how it turned out!
-
Developer Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Waterfall Model - SUSE Communities
Everyone loves to hate the Waterfall Model (WM) and extoll the virtues of modern development methodologies. But while people are rolling their eyes at the mere mention of the WM, they forget that it was one of the first attempts at a systematic approach to complex system development. Few first attempts turn out to be the best, but all first attempts teach us something. As such, the WM contains pearls of wisdom that should not be ignored.
-
What are default and bundled gems in Ruby anyway?
9 years ago started gemification of the Ruby standard library. What exactly are default and bundled gems in Ruby releases?
-
Mohammad S Anwar's Monthly Report - November
With so much going on in my personal life, it is hard to focus on anything. One thing that I really miss these days are personal time. I am constantly working on it with the help of experts in the field. I try to look at the positive side of the life but I can't ignore the fact I am not giving 100% to my pet project The Weekly Challenge. Having said that I must thank the entire team for the support and encouragement in this difficult time. As of today, we entered into the 89th week. I can't wait to see when we get to the 100th week.
Ever since I shared about my treatment, I have had many encouraging and supporting messages from friends. I read them again and again. I feel blessed to have such caring friends around me. I have let myself down by not taking part in Hacktoberfest 2020 in the same spirit as before. Atleast I completed the challenge by submitting the required number of Pull Requests.
Let me share some happy news as well, I have now become co-editor of Perl Weekly Newsletter with the most editions, going past greats like Yanick Champoux and Neil Bowers.
-
today's leftovers
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: 6 month impressions
I’ve now had my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for about 6 months, so I thought I’d provide a quick update about how it’s going to use this laptop every day with openSUSE Tumbleweed running KDE Plasma. Let’s explore what’s changed since then... Initially, I complained about some aspects of the keyboard layout, but I’ve gotten used to the Home/End/PageUp/PageDown positioning, and the swapped position of the Fn and Ctrl keys. These are fine now. Lack of media keys is okay too since I’ve used the Shortcuts KCM to set my own. However I just can’t get used to the PrintScreen key being between the right Alt and Ctrl keys. I probably press it by accident 10 times a day and bring up Spectacle when I don’t mean to. One of these days I should get around to using xmodmap or something to turn it into a right Meta key, and they maybe make the F11 key which currently does nothing be the new PrintScreen key.
today's howtos
FreeBSD Merges WireGuard Support
The momentum of WireGuard continues with FreeBSD now having mainlined their port of this open-source secure VPN tunnel. For FreeBSD 13 there is now the import of the WireGuard kernel module. This follows OpenBSD adding WireGuard earlier in the year, various Linux kernel back-ports have been adding WireGuard too now like the Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, and Android 12 looks to support WireGuard. The WireGuard port for Windows was also recently updated.
