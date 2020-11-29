Linux Foundation Pushing its Products (Not Linux)
New Linux certification for IT administrator opens for registration
The certification is valid for three years and you get one free retake if the first time doesn't go well. The LFCA exam was built using Certiverse, a new online test marketplace. The platform uses artificial intelligence and allows asynchronous contributions from subject matter experts. This approach reduces the time and cost of developing a new exam, according to the foundation.
Registration Opens for Entry Level Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate Exam
Linux Foundation offers 40% off courses, bootcamps, and exams with Cyber Monday deal
Registration Opens for Entry Level Linux Foundation Certified IT Administrator Exam
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the Linux Foundation Certified IT Administrator (LFCA) exam, previously announced to be in development, is now available for registration. Enrollees will be able to sit for the exam beginning January 15, 2021.
The 15 Best Raspberry Pi 4 Projects For Pi Enthusiasts in 2021
Since its release, the Raspberry Pi 4 has been getting a lot of attention from hobbyists because of the noteworthy changes it came with. The CPU got more powerful, got an amazing ability to run dual 4K displays, and the gigabyte ethernet has increased the overall performance. Getting all these amazing features at such a low price is sure to make you go crazy! Even we were confused at first about which projects will be the best choice with the new Pi. After much research and experiments, we came with these 15 Raspberry Pi 4 projects that every Pi geek should try at least once with the newly improved Pi.
today's leftovers
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: 6 month impressions
I’ve now had my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for about 6 months, so I thought I’d provide a quick update about how it’s going to use this laptop every day with openSUSE Tumbleweed running KDE Plasma. Let’s explore what’s changed since then... Initially, I complained about some aspects of the keyboard layout, but I’ve gotten used to the Home/End/PageUp/PageDown positioning, and the swapped position of the Fn and Ctrl keys. These are fine now. Lack of media keys is okay too since I’ve used the Shortcuts KCM to set my own. However I just can’t get used to the PrintScreen key being between the right Alt and Ctrl keys. I probably press it by accident 10 times a day and bring up Spectacle when I don’t mean to. One of these days I should get around to using xmodmap or something to turn it into a right Meta key, and they maybe make the F11 key which currently does nothing be the new PrintScreen key.
today's howtos
