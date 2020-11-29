today's howtos
-
How To Launch Fish Shell In Private Mode In Linux - OSTechNix
Fish shell ships with many cool features by default. One such feature is Private Mode. In this brief guide, we will see how to launch Fish shell in private mode in Linux to avoid storing commands in history file. In other words, we will see how to enable incognito mode in Fish shell. As you know already, nothing gets logged in incognito mode.
-
Linux inodes Explained - YouTube
What are inodes in Linux? How do they work? What really happens when you type 'ls -l' into the Linux command line?
-
How To Install Firefox on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Firefox on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Firefox is the default web browser in a number of Linux distributions and Ubuntu is one of them. Firefox comes preinstalled in Ubuntu unless you are using Ubuntu minimal version. Some of the outstanding features in this release are the new Firefox Privacy Protection Report and a secure password generation with Lockwise.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Mozilla Firefox on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Enable Third-Party Repositories in Fedora Linux
After you install Fedora, you may discover that some of the software that you want to install and use is not available in the software store. These packages may not be in the Fedora repos for several reasons.
Don’t worry, I’ll tell you how to make them available by adding third party repos for Fedora.
-
Finding rogue devices in your network using Nmap | Enable Sysadmin
What is Nmap, and why do I want to use it? Finding rogue devices on your network is a good start.
-
Oracle Linux 8: Remote Management made easy with short training videos
This week’s blog presents a set of short videos on how to establish secure connections to remote Oracle Linux 8 systems. With secure connections, all traffic transmitted over the wire is encrypted and protected from password sniffing attacks and other outside monitoring.
-
Oracle Linux 8: Networking made easy with free videos
This week’s blog presents a set of free, short videos on performing network configuration functions on Oracle Linux 8. Being able to configure networks is an essential skill to access programs, storage and data on remote systems. This video series also covers firewall configuration required to keep your networks safe and secure from intruders.
-
Oracle Linux 8: Administration made easy with free videos
Now that you’ve had a chance to learn about Oracle Linux 8 installation – you did check out the prior blog – right? You’ll want to continue learning Oracle Linux 8 by delving into the next set of free, short videos on some common administration tasks that you can perform on Oracle Linux 8. These videos are applicable for deployment via on-premises systems or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure instances.
-
The 15 Best Raspberry Pi 4 Projects For Pi Enthusiasts in 2021
Since its release, the Raspberry Pi 4 has been getting a lot of attention from hobbyists because of the noteworthy changes it came with. The CPU got more powerful, got an amazing ability to run dual 4K displays, and the gigabyte ethernet has increased the overall performance. Getting all these amazing features at such a low price is sure to make you go crazy! Even we were confused at first about which projects will be the best choice with the new Pi. After much research and experiments, we came with these 15 Raspberry Pi 4 projects that every Pi geek should try at least once with the newly improved Pi.
today's leftovers
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: 6 month impressions
I’ve now had my Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for about 6 months, so I thought I’d provide a quick update about how it’s going to use this laptop every day with openSUSE Tumbleweed running KDE Plasma. Let’s explore what’s changed since then... Initially, I complained about some aspects of the keyboard layout, but I’ve gotten used to the Home/End/PageUp/PageDown positioning, and the swapped position of the Fn and Ctrl keys. These are fine now. Lack of media keys is okay too since I’ve used the Shortcuts KCM to set my own. However I just can’t get used to the PrintScreen key being between the right Alt and Ctrl keys. I probably press it by accident 10 times a day and bring up Spectacle when I don’t mean to. One of these days I should get around to using xmodmap or something to turn it into a right Meta key, and they maybe make the F11 key which currently does nothing be the new PrintScreen key.
today's howtos
