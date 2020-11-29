today's howtos
The latest version of Arkime (The Sniffer Formerly Known As Moloch) can now be fed with a real-time stream of decrypted HTTPS traffic from PolarProxy. All that is needed to enable this feature is to include "pcapReadMethod=pcap-over-ip-server" in Arkime's config.ini file and start PolarProxy with the "--pcapoveripconnect 127.0.0.1:57012" option. PolarProxy will then connect to Arkime's PCAP-over-IP listener on TCP port 57012 and send it a copy of all TLS packets it decrypts.
The btrfs file system is quickly becoming more widespread. It's used on a number of Linux distributions and offers plenty of features that make sense in a data center environment--features like snapshots, load balancing, online defragmentation, pooling, and error detection.
To get the most out of the btrfs file system, you're going to need to know how to use some of the more advanced features. One such feature is called balancing (or rebalancing).
In this video, we are looking at how to install NetBeans 12 on Linux Mint 20.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is the world’s most comfortable remote desktop application. Access all your programs, documents, and files from anywhere, without having to entrust your data to a cloud service. You can say it’s an alternative to the TeamViewer, which is available free. Anydesk provides a faster remote connection than any other existing remote desktop application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of AnyDesk Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart (SRB2Kart) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Games: Stadia, Godot Engine and More
If it's not clear yet - Stadia Pro is an entirely optional subscription. You get to claim and keep free games, as long as your subscription remains active. If you stop it, you lose those games until you subscribe again and then you get them back - it works like PSPlus on the PlayStation. Otherwise, you buy games from Stadia like any other store.
You can also now play Super Bomberman R Online, the 64 player Battle Royale game completely free to play on Stadia. That's now the second free to play game following Destiny 2 going free on Stadia back in November. Giving you another easy game to try the service with which is what it has been lacking.
As you may already know, I now have been hired for a month to work on the TileMap and TileSet editors. My goal here is to improve the UX of working with tiles, making it both easier to use and more powerful. So here is a first progress report on how things are going.
All the work presented here is based on the proposal I made on the godot-proposals repository. The implementation might end up a little bit different, but the proposal will give you a preview of what I am aiming for.
Ah, my favourite mix of genres. Space, sci-fi and strategy. I am a self-confessed huge space nerd, so a bundle of games like this is right up my street. The Linux-supported titles are great in this bundle but there's not many of them in total, it's a small bundle. Here's what to expect from it.
Want to get a bunch of awesome games and support numerous charities? The Yogscast Jingle Jam 2020 Bundle is live.
Unlike other years, they're not doing it through Humble Bundle but instead with Tiltify which is a dedicated charity-based fundraising platform. The whole event runs from now until December 14, 2020 which various livestreams being done which you can see the schedule for here.
Making the Switch to elementary OS
It all started with an upgrade.
In October, 2020 version 20.10 of Ubuntu came out. As I usually do, I duly clicked the button to start the process.
That upgrade seemed to go smoothly — everything installed quickly with no conflicts or error messages. I walked away to make a cup of white tea, and when I came back the installation had finished and my laptop rebooted.
It was then that I noticed a problem. A fairly big one. Instead of a login screen, I saw a field of aubergine (the colour, not the vegetable). I thought that my laptop was sleeping, so I pressed some keys to try to wake it up. It didn't work. I rebooted, but I was faced with the same problem.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
To celebrate the season of giving, we’re launching a tech for good campaign as part of the Master the Mainframe enterprise coding contest. For students who spend an hour checking out IBM’s enterprise computing coding challenge, IBM will donate four meals to World Food Programme’s #ShareTheMeal initiative.
IBM announced new cloud services and technologies to protect existing data in the cloud and prepare for potential threats associated with advances in quantum computing.
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a series of cloud services and technologies designed to help clients maintain the highest available level of cryptographic key encryption protection to help protect existing data in the cloud1 and prepare for future threats that could evolve with advances in quantum computing. Pioneered by IBM Research scientists, the company is now offering quantum-safe cryptography support for key management and application transactions in IBM Cloud®, making it the industry's most holistic quantum-safe cryptography approach to securing data available today.
When we surveyed IT leaders this year to learn about their technology goals for 2021, we were curious about the impact of COVID-19 on planning and how we can best meet our customers where they are for the coming year. What we learned? Digital transformation and security remain important, and more than a quarter of those surveyed have a hybrid cloud strategy heading into 2021.
From July through September we surveyed more than 1,400 IT professionals — most from companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue. This included a mix of Red Hat customers and a broader industry panel.
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) are now Generally Available. An alternative to the default RHEL toolset, Software Collections provides a differentiated and eclectic mix of tools that developers can use on a desktop or in production.
Red Hat Software Collections are use case-specific tools and include the most current, stable version of dynamic languages, open source databases, web servers, and other critical development components. The Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 release features four new collections and four that have been updated.
The latest version of Red Hat Software Collections is now generally available, bringing the latest, stable and supported open source developer tools to Red hat Enterprise Linux 7.
While holiday festivities will look different this year, December—for many of us—will likely still include a flurry of closing out projects and tying up loose ends to set up for the upcoming year. As you sit down at your kitchen island with a cup of hot chocolate (or tea, coffee, lemon water, etc.) and open your mobile banking app to begin planning your 2021 budget, will you pause to wonder how Red Hat technologies have been in action behind the scenes to help shape not only the device you’re accessing but also the environment you’re sitting in? Maybe not, but we’re here to help get those thoughts flowing.
As this month is a time to look ahead both at home and at work, we’re sharing some new customer success stories that may help you strategize goals for IT optimization in your enterprise or think about how digital transformation can also lend to agile practices for your staff. Let these success stories begin to frame how Red Hat technologies can help your enterprise meet customer needs in the new year.
For any integration platform to be effective in a hybrid multicloud environment, it must support different cloud providers. You require flexibility to select cloud providers that most effectively address your needs across cost, performance, and security requirements, without fear of vendor lock-in. With this in mind, Cloud Pak for Integration is built on Red Hat OpenShift and supports all the major cloud providers including IBM Cloud, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
Need hands-on experience? Want to jump-start a proof of concept? Not sure what integration capabilities you’ll need? IBM, working closely with our partners at AWS, makes it easy with the Quick Start for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on AWS. Employing best practices from both IBM and AWS, you can deploy a full range of integration capabilities in a production-grade multi-availability zone topology with a single click. So, jump in and start experimenting with different integration patterns that can help facilitate your transition to hybrid cloud.
