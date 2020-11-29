IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Students, learn new tech skills and provide meals to children in need
To celebrate the season of giving, we’re launching a tech for good campaign as part of the Master the Mainframe enterprise coding contest. For students who spend an hour checking out IBM’s enterprise computing coding challenge, IBM will donate four meals to World Food Programme’s #ShareTheMeal initiative.
IBM Cloud Offers Quantum-Safe Cryptography Services
IBM announced new cloud services and technologies to protect existing data in the cloud and prepare for potential threats associated with advances in quantum computing.
IBM Cloud Delivers Quantum-Safe Cryptography and Hyper Protect Crypto Services to Help Protect Data in the Hybrid Era
IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a series of cloud services and technologies designed to help clients maintain the highest available level of cryptographic key encryption protection to help protect existing data in the cloud1 and prepare for future threats that could evolve with advances in quantum computing. Pioneered by IBM Research scientists, the company is now offering quantum-safe cryptography support for key management and application transactions in IBM Cloud®, making it the industry's most holistic quantum-safe cryptography approach to securing data available today.
2021 Global Tech Outlook, A Red Hat Report: Digital transformation, security and hybrid cloud use stand out
When we surveyed IT leaders this year to learn about their technology goals for 2021, we were curious about the impact of COVID-19 on planning and how we can best meet our customers where they are for the coming year. What we learned? Digital transformation and security remain important, and more than a quarter of those surveyed have a hybrid cloud strategy heading into 2021.
From July through September we surveyed more than 1,400 IT professionals — most from companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue. This included a mix of Red Hat customers and a broader industry panel.
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 Now Generally Available - Red Hat Developer
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) are now Generally Available. An alternative to the default RHEL toolset, Software Collections provides a differentiated and eclectic mix of tools that developers can use on a desktop or in production.
Red Hat Software Collections are use case-specific tools and include the most current, stable version of dynamic languages, open source databases, web servers, and other critical development components. The Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 release features four new collections and four that have been updated.
Red Hat Software Collections 3.6 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 10 now Generally Available
The latest version of Red Hat Software Collections is now generally available, bringing the latest, stable and supported open source developer tools to Red hat Enterprise Linux 7.
November Success Stories: Early adopters of RHEL for SAP Solutions on IBM POWER9 and moreT
While holiday festivities will look different this year, December—for many of us—will likely still include a flurry of closing out projects and tying up loose ends to set up for the upcoming year. As you sit down at your kitchen island with a cup of hot chocolate (or tea, coffee, lemon water, etc.) and open your mobile banking app to begin planning your 2021 budget, will you pause to wonder how Red Hat technologies have been in action behind the scenes to help shape not only the device you’re accessing but also the environment you’re sitting in? Maybe not, but we’re here to help get those thoughts flowing.
As this month is a time to look ahead both at home and at work, we’re sharing some new customer success stories that may help you strategize goals for IT optimization in your enterprise or think about how digital transformation can also lend to agile practices for your staff. Let these success stories begin to frame how Red Hat technologies can help your enterprise meet customer needs in the new year.
Start addressing integration requirements rapidly with the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration Quick Start for AWS – IBM Developer
For any integration platform to be effective in a hybrid multicloud environment, it must support different cloud providers. You require flexibility to select cloud providers that most effectively address your needs across cost, performance, and security requirements, without fear of vendor lock-in. With this in mind, Cloud Pak for Integration is built on Red Hat OpenShift and supports all the major cloud providers including IBM Cloud, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
Need hands-on experience? Want to jump-start a proof of concept? Not sure what integration capabilities you’ll need? IBM, working closely with our partners at AWS, makes it easy with the Quick Start for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration on AWS. Employing best practices from both IBM and AWS, you can deploy a full range of integration capabilities in a production-grade multi-availability zone topology with a single click. So, jump in and start experimenting with different integration patterns that can help facilitate your transition to hybrid cloud.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
