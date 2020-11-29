today's howtos Capturing Decrypted TLS Traffic with Arkime - NETRESEC Blog The latest version of Arkime (The Sniffer Formerly Known As Moloch) can now be fed with a real-time stream of decrypted HTTPS traffic from PolarProxy. All that is needed to enable this feature is to include "pcapReadMethod=pcap-over-ip-server" in Arkime's config.ini file and start PolarProxy with the "--pcapoveripconnect 127.0.0.1:57012" option. PolarProxy will then connect to Arkime's PCAP-over-IP listener on TCP port 57012 and send it a copy of all TLS packets it decrypts.

How to rebalance your btrfs filesystem on your Linux data center servers - TechRepublic The btrfs file system is quickly becoming more widespread. It's used on a number of Linux distributions and offers plenty of features that make sense in a data center environment--features like snapshots, load balancing, online defragmentation, pooling, and error detection. To get the most out of the btrfs file system, you're going to need to know how to use some of the more advanced features. One such feature is called balancing (or rebalancing).

How to install NetBeans 12 on Linux Mint 20 - YouTube In this video, we are looking at how to install NetBeans 12 on Linux Mint 20.

How To Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AnyDesk is the world’s most comfortable remote desktop application. Access all your programs, documents, and files from anywhere, without having to entrust your data to a cloud service. You can say it’s an alternative to the TeamViewer, which is available free. Anydesk provides a faster remote connection than any other existing remote desktop application. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of AnyDesk Remote Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart (SRB2Kart) on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart (SRB2Kart) on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Games: Stadia, Godot Engine and More Six new games live for Stadia Pro, Super Bomberman R Online now free to play + more | GamingOnLinux If it's not clear yet - Stadia Pro is an entirely optional subscription. You get to claim and keep free games, as long as your subscription remains active. If you stop it, you lose those games until you subscribe again and then you get them back - it works like PSPlus on the PlayStation. Otherwise, you buy games from Stadia like any other store. You can also now play Super Bomberman R Online, the 64 player Battle Royale game completely free to play on Stadia. That's now the second free to play game following Destiny 2 going free on Stadia back in November. Giving you another easy game to try the service with which is what it has been lacking.

Godot Engine - Tiles editor progress report #1 As you may already know, I now have been hired for a month to work on the TileMap and TileSet editors. My goal here is to improve the UX of working with tiles, making it both easier to use and more powerful. So here is a first progress report on how things are going. All the work presented here is based on the proposal I made on the godot-proposals repository. The implementation might end up a little bit different, but the proposal will give you a preview of what I am aiming for.

The Humble Explore & Expand Bundle is live with plenty of space strategy | GamingOnLinux Ah, my favourite mix of genres. Space, sci-fi and strategy. I am a self-confessed huge space nerd, so a bundle of games like this is right up my street. The Linux-supported titles are great in this bundle but there's not many of them in total, it's a small bundle. Here's what to expect from it.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam 2020 Bundle is up to support charity with lots of games | GamingOnLinux Want to get a bunch of awesome games and support numerous charities? The Yogscast Jingle Jam 2020 Bundle is live. Unlike other years, they're not doing it through Humble Bundle but instead with Tiltify which is a dedicated charity-based fundraising platform. The whole event runs from now until December 14, 2020 which various livestreams being done which you can see the schedule for here.