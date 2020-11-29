One of the best things that come with Linux is its large collection of applications and tools. Linux has established a respectable name for itself and is well known for having some of the most excellent and stable applications, several of which are free and open source. 2020 has been another excellent year for the production and development of several amazing and outstanding applications, and the story is mostly going to be the same next year, as well. This article covers the top 10 applications that are expected to be extremely popular in 2021.

This article will cover a list of free and open source dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. These file managers provide a broader look at various files and folders stored on your storage devices. They also improve overall productivity and file handling experience, especially if you regularly navigate through a lot of files using keyboard shortcuts. [...] These are some of the most popular dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. While these file managers may seem cluttered and a little verbose at times, they are really useful if you want to quickly navigate through multiple files at once and run simultaneous file operations.

Security Leftovers Door 02: Marketing department or selection bias? - Open Source Security Josh and Kurt talk about cybersecurity statistics and the value of the data we have.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxstream-java, musl, mutt, pdfresurrect, vips, and zsh), Fedora (libuv, nodejs, thunderbird, and xen), openSUSE (libssh2_org, mutt, neomutt, and thunderbird), Oracle (firefox and thunderbird), Red Hat (firefox, rh-nodejs12-nodejs, rh-php73-php, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (thunderbird), SUSE (libX11, mariadb, mutt, python-pip, python-setuptools, and python36), and Ubuntu (containerd, php-pear, and sniffit).

Two More X.Org Server Security Advisories Issued - Possible Privilege Escalation - Phoronix Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative has uncovered two more security issues with the aging X.Org Server that as we roll into 2021 is still powering most of the Linux desktops. The security researchers found multiple input validation failures with the X.Org Server's XKB keyboard extension. Insufficient checks on different checks could lead to out-of-bounds memory accesses or buffer overflows.

X.Org server security advisory: December 1, 2020 X.Org server security advisory: December 1, 2020 Multiple input validation failures in X server XKB extension ============================================================ These issues can lead to privileges elevations for authorized clients on systems where the X server is running privileged. * CVE-2020-14360 / ZDI CAN 11572 XkbSetMap Out-Of-Bounds Access Insufficient checks on the lengths of the XkbSetMap request can lead to out of bounds memory accesses in the X server. * CVE-2020-25712 / ZDI-CAN-11839 XkbSetDeviceInfo Heap-based Buffer Overflow Insufficient checks on input of the XkbSetDeviceInfo request can lead to a buffer overflow on the head in the X server.

xorg-server 1.20.10 Xorg-server 1.20.10 has been released. This version fixes security issues that could lead to privilege escalation, or other problems.