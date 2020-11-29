Best Dual Pane File Managers for Linux
This article will cover a list of free and open source dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. These file managers provide a broader look at various files and folders stored on your storage devices. They also improve overall productivity and file handling experience, especially if you regularly navigate through a lot of files using keyboard shortcuts.
These are some of the most popular dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. While these file managers may seem cluttered and a little verbose at times, they are really useful if you want to quickly navigate through multiple files at once and run simultaneous file operations.
Most Popular and Essential Linux Applications for 2021
One of the best things that come with Linux is its large collection of applications and tools. Linux has established a respectable name for itself and is well known for having some of the most excellent and stable applications, several of which are free and open source. 2020 has been another excellent year for the production and development of several amazing and outstanding applications, and the story is mostly going to be the same next year, as well. This article covers the top 10 applications that are expected to be extremely popular in 2021.
Security Leftovers
Josh and Kurt talk about cybersecurity statistics and the value of the data we have.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (libxstream-java, musl, mutt, pdfresurrect, vips, and zsh), Fedora (libuv, nodejs, thunderbird, and xen), openSUSE (libssh2_org, mutt, neomutt, and thunderbird), Oracle (firefox and thunderbird), Red Hat (firefox, rh-nodejs12-nodejs, rh-php73-php, and thunderbird), Scientific Linux (thunderbird), SUSE (libX11, mariadb, mutt, python-pip, python-setuptools, and python36), and Ubuntu (containerd, php-pear, and sniffit).
Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative has uncovered two more security issues with the aging X.Org Server that as we roll into 2021 is still powering most of the Linux desktops.
The security researchers found multiple input validation failures with the X.Org Server's XKB keyboard extension. Insufficient checks on different checks could lead to out-of-bounds memory accesses or buffer overflows.
X.Org server security advisory: December 1, 2020
Multiple input validation failures in X server XKB extension
These issues can lead to privileges elevations for authorized clients
on systems where the X server is running privileged.
* CVE-2020-14360 / ZDI CAN 11572 XkbSetMap Out-Of-Bounds Access
Insufficient checks on the lengths of the XkbSetMap request can lead to
out of bounds memory accesses in the X server.
* CVE-2020-25712 / ZDI-CAN-11839 XkbSetDeviceInfo Heap-based Buffer Overflow
Insufficient checks on input of the XkbSetDeviceInfo request can lead
to a buffer overflow on the head in the X server.
Xorg-server 1.20.10 has been released. This version fixes security issues that could lead to privilege escalation, or other problems.
Graphics: Intel, NVIDIA and Mesa
Xe HP is Intel's discrete GPU aiming to compete against the latest-generation AMD and NVIDIA compute accelerators. Xe HP isn't scheduled to reach general availability until well into 2021 while now as they begin ramping up their sampling of Xe HP to potential customers, the Linux open-source driver support is preparing to roll-out.
While Xe HP is about scaling up Intel Xe Graphics (Gen12), the Xe HP driver support is introducing it as a new "Gen12.5" target rather than just "Gen12" that is used by Tiger Lake / Rocket Lake / Xe LP.
NVIDIA is working on allowing their proprietary driver to support passing buffers as DMA-BUF. In turn this should allow for better supporting their proprietary driver on Wayland compared to the EGLStreams mess.
A Phoronix reader tipped us off to NVIDIA developer comments last month in response to a KDE EGLStreams bug. A bug report was opened regarding that restarting the compositing breaks the EGLStreams back-end for KDE's KWin.
Well known open-source AMD Linux graphics driver developer Marek Olšák has just merged one of his largest set of optimizations in recent times: 2~5x faster performance for SPECViewPerf.
SPECViewPerf is the common industry benchmark for measuring graphics performance for professional applications with benchmark viewsets from 3ds Max, CATIA, Maya, Solidworks, Siemens NX, and other programs. The performance when using Mesa drivers have been lagging but now thanks to common Mesa infrastructure improvements by Mesa, the performance is wildly improved.
