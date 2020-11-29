Corporate "Open Source"
SUSE Completes Its Acquisition Of Rancher Labs - Phoronix
Back in July SUSE announced its intention to acquire Rancher Labs. That deal has now closed for acquiring the Kubernetes focused cloud company.
Just as they said back in July and reaffirmed today, they intend to keep Rancher's software "100% open-source" moving forward.
The Power to Innovate Everywhere
Imagine powerful technology that is both leading-edge and reliable.
OpenUK Awards Looking for Judges – Jonathan Riddell's Diary
OpenUK is looking for two charismatic and diligent individuals to be judges in the 2021 OpenUK Awards. After a successful first edition in 2020, OpenUK are looking to find two judges from the Community to judge the Awards with Katie Gamanji, our head Judge for 2021.
Released: Report on Our Member Survey [Ed: unscientific OSI with the Azure (Microsoft) person doing a ‘survey’]
This year, OSI Board member Elana Hashman began a project to survey OSI's stakeholders. This was the first time in our history that we have formally surveyed people in our community. Some of the results were surprising and some were expected, but on the whole, the participants we spoke with want to see OSI do "more." Let's take a look at some of the highlights.
[...]
Elana Hashman, OSI Board Director said, "I'm very excited to present the report for the OSI's first members survey. As the Membership Committee Chair, I think it is crucial to seek input from our members in order to ensure that the OSI's strategy is informed and representative. Participants have put many hours into sharing their thoughts on how they view the OSI and how we can improve the organization, and I am so appreciative of the community's thoughtful responses and contributions."
