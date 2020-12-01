Python Leftovers
Python Queue – Linux Hint
Python provides many built-in modules, functions, and statements that help the programmers to perform various complicated tasks easily. It also provides many built-in data structures like lists, tuple, and dictionaries, which ensure the efficient creation and management of data in applications. A queue is a data structure that stores and manages the data. It stores the data in a first-in, first-out (FIFO) order. The element that is inserted first will be removed first. We can understand the working of the queue from our daily life example. It‘s like a queue of customers; the customer who comes first is facilitated first.
Python Multi-line Comments – Linux Hint
Every programming language provides a mechanism to add comments to projects. Comments are the simple lines in computer programs that are ignored by the compiler or interpreter. Comments are often written in natural language to increase programmer comprehensibility. Developers use comments to ignore some parts of the code in the debugging or testing phase.
Writing comments in Python can be very simple, and creating a comment in Python begins with the ‘#’ symbol. This article explains how to create multi-line comments in Python.
How to Join Lists in Python – Linux Hint
Lists are an important data structure in Python, used to store multiple elements in a single container. Python lists can store both similar types and heterogeneous types of elements. In Python, you can join or concatenate two or more lists. Joining a list merges numerous lists into a single list. This article explains the joining or concatenation of Python lists in several ways.
Python Zip File – Linux Hint
Python is a general-purpose programming language. It is widely used in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and data sciences projects. Python is loaded with handy built-in modules, functions, and statements. Therefore, it helps the programmers a lot to perform many types of tasks. Performing the file related task in Python is super easy due to the availability of related modules. We can perform any type of file-related tasks, i.e., reading, writing, searching, and deleting a file.
ZIP is a popular format of files that offers lossless compression. A ZIP file contains one or many compressed files and is a single file. The compression algorithms ensure that we can recreate the actual data from the compressed data without any loss. There are several benefits of using the zip file. By using the zip files, we can put all the related data in one single file with reduced file size. Encryption can also be applied while creating zip files. ZIP files are mostly created and used when we need to transfer data through online sources like social media applications and email. It ensures the fastest delivery of data. Python provides a built-in zipfile module to work on the ZIP files. In this guide, we will learn to perform various zip file-related tasks with examples.
Python Global Variables – Linux Hint
In programming language, variables are used to store information. For example, in developing a student management software system, the name, email, and age of a student will be stored in the respective variables. Like other programming languages, Python has both global and local variables. In Python, global variables are declared outside of the function and can be used everywhere in the program. This article explains global variables in Python in detail with some examples.
The scope of the global variable is very wide, and it is not limited to any specific function. These variables can be used both inside and outside of the function for storing and retrieving information.
Python getattr( ) Function – Linux Hint
The vast variety of Python built-in modules, functions, and statements helps programmers to perform various tasks. The getattr() function is a Python built-in function that allows programmers to access the attribute value of an object. If the value is not found, then the getattar() function returns the default value. This is the reason why the getattr() function is used mostly to access the attribute values of objects. This article will provide a detailed explanation of the getattr() function with some examples.
Best Dual Pane File Managers for Linux
This article will cover a list of free and open source dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. These file managers provide a broader look at various files and folders stored on your storage devices. They also improve overall productivity and file handling experience, especially if you regularly navigate through a lot of files using keyboard shortcuts. [...] These are some of the most popular dual-pane and multi-pane file managers available for Linux. While these file managers may seem cluttered and a little verbose at times, they are really useful if you want to quickly navigate through multiple files at once and run simultaneous file operations.
Most Popular and Essential Linux Applications for 2021
One of the best things that come with Linux is its large collection of applications and tools. Linux has established a respectable name for itself and is well known for having some of the most excellent and stable applications, several of which are free and open source. 2020 has been another excellent year for the production and development of several amazing and outstanding applications, and the story is mostly going to be the same next year, as well. This article covers the top 10 applications that are expected to be extremely popular in 2021.
