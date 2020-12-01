Best Linux distros for power users in 2020
The Linux power user is a celebrated breed, and one that does not simply burst fully-formed from the earth. All newbies must toil long and hard with their Linux installations before they can describe themselves as one.
At the very least, the power user will have a great degree of skill concerning all things Linux, whether it's the kernel, Bash or package management systems – and they won’t be afraid to get their hands dirty in the name of configuring the system.
KDE Plasma 5.20.4 Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
KDE team announced the 4th installment of Plasma desktop - KDE Plasma 5.20.4 with a month of bug fixes and improvements. This is what's fixed and new.
Canonical Releases Major Ubuntu Kernel Updates to Address 14 Vulnerabilities
A total of 14 security vulnerabilities have been fixed in these new major Ubuntu kernel updates, including a race condition (CVE-2020-0423) that may lead to a use-after-free vulnerability, discovered in Linux kernel’s binder IPC implementation. This flaw affects Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS systems, and could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases, this kernel update addresses a Bluetooth security vulnerability (CVE-2020-10135) discovered by Daniele Antonioli, Nils Ole Tippenhauer, and Kasper Rasmussen, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to impersonate a previously paired Bluetooth device.
5 collaboration tips for using an open source alternative to Google Docs
ONLYOFFICE Docs is highly flexible in how you can store documents. By default, you can use ONLYOFFICE Docs within an ONLYOFFICE Workspace. This provides a productivity solution for managing documents and projects. It's the clear way to use ONLYOFFICE Docs because it's included; when you install one, you get the other. However, the full ONLYOFFICE suite can be integrated with ownCloud, Nextcloud, and other popular sync and share platforms. Helpful connectors are available in your sharing platform's official app store or on GitHub.
