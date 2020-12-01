today's howtos
-
How to Install HTTP Git Server with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04
Git is a free and open-source versioning system developed by Linus Torvalds. It is used by millions of developers around the world. GitHub also offers free code hosting service. However, the free service doesn’t allow private hosting of the code. In this case, you can host your own code hosting server with Git HTTP server. This will give you full control on the server.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configure Git HTTP server with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How To Install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Virtualmin is a powerful and flexible web hosting control panel for Linux and BSD systems. With Virtualmin, you will be able to manage Apache, Nginx, PHP, DNS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, mailboxes, FTP, SSH, SSL, Subversion/Git repositories, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Use A Keyboard Shortcut To Toggle Always On Top On GNOME, KDE, MATE, Xfce and Cinnamon Desktops
This article shows how to use a keyboard shortcut to set a window to be always on top, on GNOME, MATE, Xfce, Cinnamon and KDE Plasma desktops, as well as a generic shortcut that works with any EWMH/NetWM compatible X Window Manager (so this generic solution doesn't work on Wayland).
-
How to Check What GPU You Have
If you have Linux, there are several ways to check the GPU it uses. Take a look at them in the next section.
-
How to install Go [golang] on Ubuntu Linux - nixCraft
How do I install Golang on Ubuntu Linux for developing apps in Go?
Go programming language (also known as “Golang”) originated at Google by Ken Thompson, Rob Pike, and others.
-
How to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 20.10 & 19.10 – TecAdmin
Node.js is the popular language for frontend programming. A number of JavaScript frameworks available for quick build mobile and web application development.
NVM is a Node Version Manager tool. Using the NVM utility, you can install multiple node.js versions on a single system. You can also choose a specific Node version for applications.
This tutorial described you to how to install node.js on Ubuntu 20.10 and 19.10 system using NVM.
-
Linux ip Command Examples For Sysadmins and Developers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.9.12, 5.4.81, 4.19.161, 4.14.210, 4.9.247 and 4.4.247
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.12 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.81 Linux 4.19.161 Linux 4.14.210 Linux 4.9.247 Linux 4.4.247
Now and Then: The Fate of 15 More Linux Distributions
A typical desktop Linux distribution consists of various software components including the Linux kernel, a broad collection of programming tools produced by the GNU Project, a graphical server, and other free and open source software. Due to Linux’s open source nature, there are many hundreds of actively maintained distributions or ‘distros’ of the OS. Linux distros are like Linux software in general. They come and (some) go. A few weeks ago we carried an article which tracked Linux distributions placed in the top 15 in 2006 on Distrowatch’s page hit ranking. The article proved popular, in part because it stoked controversy about the relevancy of the page hit ranking. We don’t use their hit ranking as a gauge of the popularity or usage of a specific distribution. But neither is there any evidence to show the page hit ranking is rigged. Instead, the hit ranking acts as a rough barometer of which distributions are attracting interest.
Multi-touch Gestures in elementary OS 6
One of the most hotly requested features for years has been to have multi-touch gestures in elementary OS, and with 6.0 I’m excited to say that we will deliver. Like the dark style preference, delivering a great multi-touch experience is a little more complicated than it seems on the surface. There have been some 3rd party tools to detect touchpad gestures and then trigger actions after-the-fact, but it wasn’t until recently that we’ve had the technical ability to provide smooth, responsive animations that track 1:1 with your finger movement across a touchpad or touch screen. We’ve had the great pleasure of working with José Expósito, the author of Touchégg, on our window manager gestures. In elementary OS 6, we use Touchégg Daemon behind the scenes to capture input events and communicate them to Gala, our window manager. Also: elementary OS 6 to get great looking multi-touch gestures
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
51 min 11 sec ago
2 hours 33 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 5 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
22 hours 18 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago