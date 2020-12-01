Games: Steam, Mask of the Rose, Oxygen Not Included and More
Steam On Linux Marketshare Remained Flat For November - Phoronix
Valve has just updated their Steam Survey results for November, showing how the Linux gaming marketshare continues to evolve during this pandemic-driven year.
From August to October it was 0.89% to 0.94% to 0.90%... Generally keeping with the 0.8~0.9% average we have been seeing for quite the long while since the advent of Steam Play (Proton + DXVK) pushed up the percentages from the prior all-time lows.
Failbetter Games announce romantic visual novel Mask of the Rose, prequel to their others | GamingOnLinux
Failbetter Games known for their fantastic games Sunless Sea, Sunless Skies and their popular narrative browser game Fallen London have revealed their next game with Mask of the Rose.
Acting as a prequel to their other games set in the Fallen London universe, it's a romantic visual novel set in 1862 months after London was stolen by bats. Failbetter say the art style they went for is inspired by Film Noir, Victorian photography and Blitz-era Britain with it being an evolution of what began with Fallen London but with more detail and depth to the style.
Free and open source modern level editor 'LDtk' now ready for more users | GamingOnLinux
Level Designer Toolkit (LDtk), which was originally known as 'LEd' has a huge new release out and the developer mentioned it's now ready for production. It's a modern, free and open source 2D level editor for indie developer with a strong focus on being as user-friendly as possible and it's being built by Sébastien Bénard, who was the former lead developer on Dead Cells.
LDtk 0.6 rips off the Beta label and brings with it some huge features like a World Map, allowing you to organize levels in the project into different themes like a vast 2D map, a large grid system and also either horizontally or vertically.
Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out! to enter Early Access on December 8 | GamingOnLinux
Klei Entertainment are expanding their fabulous space-colony simulation game with the first full expansion in Spaced Out, which enters Early Access on December 8. I fear for my free time, as Oxygen Not Included sucks it away so easily.
They've said like any normal DLC it will require the base game (it's not a standalone) and be priced at $14.99. When it leaves Early Access, the price of Spaced Out may rise based on the growing size of it.
The latest update to hybrid tower-defense sandbox factory game Mindustry is amazing | GamingOnLinux
It's free, it's open source and it's absolutely awesome. Mindustry just had an almighty update bringing with it huge changes and it's just as awesome as ever.
While the basics somewhat resemble Factorio for the factory building and production lines with elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts everywhere - that's really where the similarities end. It's much more about strategy and getting into the action of it all. It is quite easily my favourite open source game, as I wrote about before.
Tricky Towers is a really great game I've discovered far too late | GamingOnLinux
After releasing originally in 2016, it seems Tricky Towers is one game that I just seemed to have forgotten all about and that's such a shame.
During the recent Steam Autumn Sale, I decided to finally pick up a copy after it being in my wishlist for probably a very long time. As it turns out, this was a good idea because Tricky Towers is actually quite fantastic. Giving a warm blend of Tetris falling blocks, along with some physics and a touch of magic - it's a wonderful mix that keeps me wanting to come back for more.
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.9.12, 5.4.81, 4.19.161, 4.14.210, 4.9.247 and 4.4.247
I'm announcing the release of the 5.9.12 kernel. All users of the 5.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.81 Linux 4.19.161 Linux 4.14.210 Linux 4.9.247 Linux 4.4.247
Now and Then: The Fate of 15 More Linux Distributions
A typical desktop Linux distribution consists of various software components including the Linux kernel, a broad collection of programming tools produced by the GNU Project, a graphical server, and other free and open source software. Due to Linux’s open source nature, there are many hundreds of actively maintained distributions or ‘distros’ of the OS. Linux distros are like Linux software in general. They come and (some) go. A few weeks ago we carried an article which tracked Linux distributions placed in the top 15 in 2006 on Distrowatch’s page hit ranking. The article proved popular, in part because it stoked controversy about the relevancy of the page hit ranking. We don’t use their hit ranking as a gauge of the popularity or usage of a specific distribution. But neither is there any evidence to show the page hit ranking is rigged. Instead, the hit ranking acts as a rough barometer of which distributions are attracting interest.
Multi-touch Gestures in elementary OS 6
One of the most hotly requested features for years has been to have multi-touch gestures in elementary OS, and with 6.0 I’m excited to say that we will deliver. Like the dark style preference, delivering a great multi-touch experience is a little more complicated than it seems on the surface. There have been some 3rd party tools to detect touchpad gestures and then trigger actions after-the-fact, but it wasn’t until recently that we’ve had the technical ability to provide smooth, responsive animations that track 1:1 with your finger movement across a touchpad or touch screen. We’ve had the great pleasure of working with José Expósito, the author of Touchégg, on our window manager gestures. In elementary OS 6, we use Touchégg Daemon behind the scenes to capture input events and communicate them to Gala, our window manager. Also: elementary OS 6 to get great looking multi-touch gestures
