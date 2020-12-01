Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 Arrives on December 16th with More Improvements for the Volla Phone
Not even a month after they released Ubuntu Touch OTA-14, the UBports Foundation is already working on Ubuntu Touch OTA-15, which is now available for public testing.
This release promises more improvements for the Volla Phone and other Android 9 devices. For example, it fixes buggy audio playback on the Volla Phone, as well as other devices, sending of USSD codes on all Android 9 devices, and Volla Phone’s front camera orientation to correctly rotate the photos after being taken.
