Audiocasts/Shows: BSPWM, Coder Radio, Destination Linux, Microsoft Entryism and More
Let's Add The Master Stack Layout To Bspwm - YouTube
Master Stack layout is one of the absolute killer features of DWM but with the help of a simple BSPWM script called bsp layout we can bring all of that power here and experience the magic of the master stack layout among others.
The Gold Rust | Coder Radio 390
After we geek out about keyboards, we answer some feedback and take a dip in the Rust lust.
202: Is PipeWire Ready To Takeover Linux Audio? Plus Right To Repair EU Directive - Destination Linux
This week we’re going to dive into the world of Audio in Linux. For the majority of users Pulseaudio seems to do most everything you expect, however, that’s not always the case when it comes to more professional audio support. This is why we have projects like Jack and the up and coming PipeWire in hopes of bringing professional and easier audio capability into Linux. We’re going to be digging deep into this topic and some news from one particular distro that’s looking to push Audio in Linux into the future. In addition we will be covering community feedback and of course we have our popular tips/tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
Drauger OS Used To Be A VERY Different Linux Distro - YouTube
Welcome to the second in a series of conversations with Thomas of Drauger OS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distro designed for gaming. In this video we find out Thomas' Linux origin story (I love those!), and why Drauger OS moved away from its original vision of being all about retro game emulation.
FLOSS Weekly 607: Microsoft and Open Source - Diversity, Cultural Changes, and the Cloud [Ed: FLOSS Weekly is dead. It’s helping Microsoft to spread lies. It helps Microsoft attack FLOSS.]
My Desktop and Workflow | How I do the Radio Show (December, 2020) - YouTube
It's a look at my current setup and the software I use to get work done.
PCLinuxOS Selected Articles/New Pages
Android Leftovers
The Spectre Mitigation Performance Impact On AMD Ryzen 5000 "Zen 3" Processors
For those wondering what the current cost is to the default Spectre mitigation protections on the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series "Zen 3" processors, here are a set of performance tests looking at that overhead with the still relevant mitigations applied by default and then if forcing them off. The Zen 3 mitigation overhead was compared then to similar AMD Zen 2 and Zen+ processors. After looking last week at the odd state of mitigation performance on Intel's new Tiger Lake processors, the attention shifted to looking at the mitigation overhead for the new AMD Zen 3 processors. Thankfully there is less mitigations to worry about with AMD processors but still even with these new processors there is still a measurable difference in affected workloads between mitigations on and off. Also, unlike Tiger Lake and contrary to rumors, the Zen 3 mitigation performance was in the right direction: disabling the mitigations did help boost the performance as is logical, unlike what we saw with Tiger Lake where now disabling the mitigations hurt the overall performance.
Open source predictions for 2021
When I think of open source and 2021, a Saga song comes to mind: "On The Loose." I believe no one can stop open source in the coming year--that's how big it's going to get. That's saying something, given how enterprise businesses already depend on open source technology on a daily basis. The dependency we're currently experiencing is nothing compared to what I predict for the coming year. Of course, it's not just about business, as I have one rather bold prediction for consumers as well. What are these predictions? Let me warm up my crystal ball, dim the lights, drop the needle on some music to create the perfect ambiance, and gaze deep into the waters of the future.
