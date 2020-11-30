Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of December 2020 11:15:33 AM

Just like our It’s FOSS Community forum, it is important to always build a platform where like-minded people can discuss, interact, and seek support.

A forum gives users (or customers) a space to reach out for something that they cannot easily find on the Internet for the most part.

If you are an enterprise, you may hire a team of developers and build your own forum the way you want but that adds a lot of cost to your budget.

Fortunately, there are several impressive open source forum software that you can deploy on your server and you’re good to go! You will save a lot of money in the process and still get what you need.