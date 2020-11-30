9 Open Source Forum Software That You Can Deploy on Your Linux Servers
Just like our It’s FOSS Community forum, it is important to always build a platform where like-minded people can discuss, interact, and seek support.
A forum gives users (or customers) a space to reach out for something that they cannot easily find on the Internet for the most part.
If you are an enterprise, you may hire a team of developers and build your own forum the way you want but that adds a lot of cost to your budget.
Fortunately, there are several impressive open source forum software that you can deploy on your server and you’re good to go! You will save a lot of money in the process and still get what you need.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 12 sec ago
17 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago