Support your work-life balance with this open source productivity tool
Super Productivity is a to-do app for people that spend a lot of their time working from a computer. Its philosophy is that disciplined, focused work and cutting yourself some slack benefit from each other, rather than being on opposite sides of the spectrum.
The app offers everything you would expect from a modern to-do app. It adds various little (optional) helpers to nudge you in the right direction to establish good work routines—whether you're working way too much without taking a break or leaning too hard on your dirty little procrastination habits and not getting done what you need to do.
