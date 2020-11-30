Qt Creator 4.14 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.14 RC !
Please have a look at our Beta blog post for the higher level overview of what improvements are included in Qt Creator 4.14, and to our change log for the more fine-grained list.
