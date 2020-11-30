Super Productivity is a to-do app for people that spend a lot of their time working from a computer. Its philosophy is that disciplined, focused work and cutting yourself some slack benefit from each other, rather than being on opposite sides of the spectrum. The app offers everything you would expect from a modern to-do app. It adds various little (optional) helpers to nudge you in the right direction to establish good work routines—whether you're working way too much without taking a break or leaning too hard on your dirty little procrastination habits and not getting done what you need to do.

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.14 RC ! Please have a look at our Beta blog post for the higher level overview of what improvements are included in Qt Creator 4.14, and to our change log for the more fine-grained list.

9 Open Source Forum Software That You Can Deploy on Your Linux Servers Just like our It’s FOSS Community forum, it is important to always build a platform where like-minded people can discuss, interact, and seek support. A forum gives users (or customers) a space to reach out for something that they cannot easily find on the Internet for the most part. If you are an enterprise, you may hire a team of developers and build your own forum the way you want but that adds a lot of cost to your budget. Fortunately, there are several impressive open source forum software that you can deploy on your server and you’re good to go! You will save a lot of money in the process and still get what you need.