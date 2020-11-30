Today in Techrights
- 'Social Dialogue' at the EPO Broke Down, Team Campinos is Totally Delusional
- The EPO's 2020 Impaired Vision/ViCo: Imposing Illegal Practices on EPO Stakeholders, Not Only on EPO Staff
- Censored EPO Publication: Evidence That the Censorship of EPO Staff Representation (Central Staff Committee) Started Months After António Campinos Started His Term
- Guest Post: Helping Roy Delete Debian at Work and Home
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 02, 2020
- Links 2/12/2020: Multi-Touch Gestures in elementaryOS, DXVK 1.7.3
- Links 2/12/2020: ZaReason RIP, Rancher Now SUSE-Owned, OSI Board Director Works for/on Azure
- [Meme] Espionage With Spyware: Slack's Data Sold to Company That Helps ICE Kidnap Children and Forcibly Sterilise Women
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 01, 2020
- The World is Ill
- Censored EPO Publication: Staff Representatives Cannot Comment on the Survey Conducted by the Office's Management
- Censorship at the EPO is Counterproductive, Rendering the Censored Publications More Seductive and Censored People More Disgruntled
- EPO Management Has No Plans Other Than Granting Loads of Invalid Patents (e.g. Software Patents) to Pocket Fees and Then Grift/Gamble With the Money
- Links 1/12/2020: KDE Plasma 5.20.4, GNU Octave 6.1, OpenZFS 2.0, and PinePhone KDE Community Edition
