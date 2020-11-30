Manjaro 20.2 “Nibia” Released with Linux Kernel 5.9, KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME 3.38
Dubbed Nibia, Manjaro Linux 20.2 is here about three months after Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” to bring you all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Compared to Manjaro 20.1, Manjaro Linux 20.2 upgrades the KDE Plasma desktop environment from Plasma 5.19 to the latest Plasma 5.20.4 release and the GNOME desktop environment from the GNOME 3.36 branch to the newest GNOME 3.38.2 release.
