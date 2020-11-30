Language Selection

Manjaro 20.2 “Nibia” Released with Linux Kernel 5.9, KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME 3.38

Dubbed Nibia, Manjaro Linux 20.2 is here about three months after Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” to bring you all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Compared to Manjaro 20.1, Manjaro Linux 20.2 upgrades the KDE Plasma desktop environment from Plasma 5.19 to the latest Plasma 5.20.4 release and the GNOME desktop environment from the GNOME 3.36 branch to the newest GNOME 3.38.2 release.

Hands-On: Manjaro Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4

In my previous post, I walked through Installing Ubuntu Linux 20.10 on a Raspberry Pi 4. That went pretty well, with both the standard Gnome desktop and the MATE desktop. This time, because I am not much of an Ubuntu fan, I want to try a Linux distribution, which I prefer and have been using on my various laptop and desktop systems: Manjaro. Manjaro has had a Raspberry Pi distribution for quite a long time now – I first tried Manjaro-ARM on a Raspberry Pi 2 in early 2016. There was a bit of a scare when it looked like the Manjaro-ARM project would shut down in early 2017, but fortunately the project was saved by some dedicated community members. Read more

64-bit RISC-V core claims 10x better CoreMarks/Watt compared to other 3-5GHz CPUs

Micro Magic unveiled an up to 64-bit RISC-V core showing a groundbreaking 110,000 CoreMarks/Watt, with a 3GHz chip consuming less than 70mW. The company claims 10 times better CoreMarks/Watt compared to other processors in the 3-5GHz range. Considering the spectacular promise and sudden demise of AI tech firm Magic AI, we should perhaps be wary of hyped up companies with Magic in their name. Yet, the astonishing claims about an incredibly efficient RISC-V core coming out of Sunnyvale, Calif. based EDA firm Micro Magic in recent weeks appear to be for real. Read more

