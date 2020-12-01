Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of December 2020 06:41:35 PM

We are happy to announce our latest release of Manjaro we call Nibia.

Some might want to shoot for the moon - well, we shoot for the four moons of Nibia.

Last, but not least, our installer Calamares also received many improvements. Among other things, it now supports encrypted systems without encrypted /boot partition. This enables graphical password dialogs, using non-us keymaps for inputting passwords and up to 1 minute shorter boot times compared to full disk encryption. Automatic partitioning still uses full disk encryption by default.

We hope you enjoy this release and let us know what you think of Nibia.

Also: Manjaro 20.2 Brings Arch-Based Linux 5.9 Experience, GNOME Version Defaults To Wayland