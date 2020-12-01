How to Format USB Drive or Pendrive on Linux? Suppose you want to know how you can format a pen drive or USB drive. There are many ways to format, but I’ll show you both the GUI and CLI method whichever you are comfortable that you can use. Method 1: Format USB Drive or Pen drive Using Terminals First we will see how to use terminal method to format USB drive Press a super key and search for terminals or use the shortcut key “Ctrl + Alt + T” to open terminal. To go further down we should know the USB drive partition otherwise we will format the wrong drive. How to check partition? There are many commands which you can use to check disk partition $ lsblk or $ df After passing this command now, you know which partition is assigned for your USB drive Also Read How to install the official Snap Store on Ubuntu, Arch, Manjaro, CentOS, Fedora