How to Format USB Drive or Pendrive on Linux?
Suppose you want to know how you can format a pen drive or USB drive. There are many ways to format, but I’ll show you both the GUI and CLI method whichever you are comfortable that you can use.
Method 1: Format USB Drive or Pen drive Using Terminals
First we will see how to use terminal method to format USB drive
Press a super key and search for terminals or use the shortcut key “Ctrl + Alt + T” to open terminal.
To go further down we should know the USB drive partition otherwise we will format the wrong drive.
How to check partition? There are many commands which you can use to check disk partition
$ lsblk
or
$ df
After passing this command now, you know which partition is assigned for your USB drive
Android Leftovers
13MP Raspberry Pi 4 cam sells for $99
E-con announced two MIPI-CSI2 camera modules with Linux drivers: a 13MP, up to 4K “e-CAM130_CURB” for the Raspberry Pi 4 and an “e-CAM22_CUXVR” kit with an ultra-low-light, 2MP, HD camera for the Jetson AGX Xavier.
E-con Systems has launched a pair of camera modules that connect to embedded Linux boards via MIPI-CSI2 interfaces. The $99 e-CAM130_CURB module is a 13-megapixel camera with up to 4K resolution designed to work with the Raspberry Pi 4. The $179 e-CAM22_CUXVR camera kit incorporates a 2-megapixel, Full HD e-CAM220_CUMI327_MOD camera module with ultra-low light sensitivity, designed for Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier Development Kit. Both are fixed, focus, electronic rolling shutter cameras equipped with E-Con’s open source, V4L2-compliant camera driver with Gstreamer plus Linux source code and sample application.
