Bdale Garbee: Shifting Emphasis
I joined the Debian project in late 1994, well before the first stable release was issued, and have been involved in various ways continuously ever since. Over the years, I adopted a number of packages that are, or at least were at one time, fundamental to the distribution.
But, not surprisingly, my interests have shifted over time. In the more than quarter century I've contributed to Debian, I've adopted existing packages that needed attention, packaged new software I wanted to use that wasn't yet in Debian, offered packages up for others to adopt, and even sometimes requested the removal of packages that became obsolete or replaced by something better. That all felt completely healthy.
[...]
I'm writing about this partly to mark the passing of more than a quarter century as a package maintainer for Debian, partly to encourage other Debian package maintainers with the right skills and motivation to consider adopting some of the packages I'm giving up, and finally to encourage other long-time participants in Debian to spend a little time evaluating their own package lists in a similar way.
Debian KDE/Plasma Status 2020-12-02
How to Format USB Drive or Pendrive on Linux?
Suppose you want to know how you can format a pen drive or USB drive. There are many ways to format, but I’ll show you both the GUI and CLI method whichever you are comfortable that you can use. Method 1: Format USB Drive or Pen drive Using Terminals First we will see how to use terminal method to format USB drive Press a super key and search for terminals or use the shortcut key “Ctrl + Alt + T” to open terminal. To go further down we should know the USB drive partition otherwise we will format the wrong drive. How to check partition? There are many commands which you can use to check disk partition $ lsblk or $ df After passing this command now, you know which partition is assigned for your USB drive
Also ReadHow to install the official Snap Store on Ubuntu, Arch, Manjaro, CentOS, Fedora
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
13MP Raspberry Pi 4 cam sells for $99
E-con announced two MIPI-CSI2 camera modules with Linux drivers: a 13MP, up to 4K “e-CAM130_CURB” for the Raspberry Pi 4 and an “e-CAM22_CUXVR” kit with an ultra-low-light, 2MP, HD camera for the Jetson AGX Xavier. E-con Systems has launched a pair of camera modules that connect to embedded Linux boards via MIPI-CSI2 interfaces. The $99 e-CAM130_CURB module is a 13-megapixel camera with up to 4K resolution designed to work with the Raspberry Pi 4. The $179 e-CAM22_CUXVR camera kit incorporates a 2-megapixel, Full HD e-CAM220_CUMI327_MOD camera module with ultra-low light sensitivity, designed for Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier Development Kit. Both are fixed, focus, electronic rolling shutter cameras equipped with E-Con’s open source, V4L2-compliant camera driver with Gstreamer plus Linux source code and sample application.
Russell Coker: KDE Icons Disappearing in Debian/Unstable
