GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

System76 Pangolin Linux laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors Back in June, System76 launched its first-ever laptop powered by AMD processors. Called "Serval WS," that computer was a beastly portable workstation with desktop-class CPUs -- not AMD's highly praised Ryzen 4000 mobile processors which offer performance and impressive battery life.

Throwback Thursday: Linux on the Desktop And if you are tempted to point out that Chrome OS is just a Linux distro, so Desktop Linux is still alive and well, you are missing the point. I deliberately used the word ‘model’ earlier, as it’s how you define and solve the problem that matters, not whatever software sits on the user’s machine. [...] Funnily enough, most of these are identical to those covered in the 2009 Desktop Linux report – application compatibility, interoperability, company politics, user segmentation, user experience, and so on. A lot of the content is therefore still relevant, even today.

XMG Core 14 is a thin and light gaming laptop with Intel Tiger Lake and NVIDIA graphics - Liliputing The Tuxedo BOOK XP14 is basically an XMG Core 14 that ships with Linux rather than Windows. Tuxedo offers operating system options including Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and its own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.

Bdale Garbee: Shifting Emphasis

I joined the Debian project in late 1994, well before the first stable release was issued, and have been involved in various ways continuously ever since. Over the years, I adopted a number of packages that are, or at least were at one time, fundamental to the distribution. But, not surprisingly, my interests have shifted over time. In the more than quarter century I've contributed to Debian, I've adopted existing packages that needed attention, packaged new software I wanted to use that wasn't yet in Debian, offered packages up for others to adopt, and even sometimes requested the removal of packages that became obsolete or replaced by something better. That all felt completely healthy. [...] I'm writing about this partly to mark the passing of more than a quarter century as a package maintainer for Debian, partly to encourage other Debian package maintainers with the right skills and motivation to consider adopting some of the packages I'm giving up, and finally to encourage other long-time participants in Debian to spend a little time evaluating their own package lists in a similar way. Also: Debian KDE/Plasma Status 2020-12-02 | There and back again

LosslessCut – Super Fast Tool for Trimming / Cutting Video & Audio

No patience with common video editors (e.g., Kdenlive and Openshot) as they can take hours to export a video after trimming / cutting it? Try LosslessCut. LosslessCut is a cross platform tool for lossless trimming / cutting of video and audio files. The software is extremely fast, it does the job in seconds without losing quality because it simply cuts the data stream and directly copies it over.