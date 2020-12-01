GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
System76 Pangolin Linux laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors
Back in June, System76 launched its first-ever laptop powered by AMD processors. Called "Serval WS," that computer was a beastly portable workstation with desktop-class CPUs -- not AMD's highly praised Ryzen 4000 mobile processors which offer performance and impressive battery life.
Throwback Thursday: Linux on the Desktop
And if you are tempted to point out that Chrome OS is just a Linux distro, so Desktop Linux is still alive and well, you are missing the point. I deliberately used the word ‘model’ earlier, as it’s how you define and solve the problem that matters, not whatever software sits on the user’s machine.
[...]
Funnily enough, most of these are identical to those covered in the 2009 Desktop Linux report – application compatibility, interoperability, company politics, user segmentation, user experience, and so on. A lot of the content is therefore still relevant, even today.
XMG Core 14 is a thin and light gaming laptop with Intel Tiger Lake and NVIDIA graphics - Liliputing
The Tuxedo BOOK XP14 is basically an XMG Core 14 that ships with Linux rather than Windows. Tuxedo offers operating system options including Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and its own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.
How to Format USB Drive or Pendrive on Linux?
Suppose you want to know how you can format a pen drive or USB drive. There are many ways to format, but I’ll show you both the GUI and CLI method whichever you are comfortable that you can use. Method 1: Format USB Drive or Pen drive Using Terminals First we will see how to use terminal method to format USB drive Press a super key and search for terminals or use the shortcut key “Ctrl + Alt + T” to open terminal. To go further down we should know the USB drive partition otherwise we will format the wrong drive. How to check partition? There are many commands which you can use to check disk partition $ lsblk or $ df After passing this command now, you know which partition is assigned for your USB drive
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
13MP Raspberry Pi 4 cam sells for $99
E-con announced two MIPI-CSI2 camera modules with Linux drivers: a 13MP, up to 4K “e-CAM130_CURB” for the Raspberry Pi 4 and an “e-CAM22_CUXVR” kit with an ultra-low-light, 2MP, HD camera for the Jetson AGX Xavier. E-con Systems has launched a pair of camera modules that connect to embedded Linux boards via MIPI-CSI2 interfaces. The $99 e-CAM130_CURB module is a 13-megapixel camera with up to 4K resolution designed to work with the Raspberry Pi 4. The $179 e-CAM22_CUXVR camera kit incorporates a 2-megapixel, Full HD e-CAM220_CUMI327_MOD camera module with ultra-low light sensitivity, designed for Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier Development Kit. Both are fixed, focus, electronic rolling shutter cameras equipped with E-Con’s open source, V4L2-compliant camera driver with Gstreamer plus Linux source code and sample application.
