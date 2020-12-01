System76 to Launch Their First AMD-Only “Pangolin” Linux Laptop
The “Pangolin” would be System76’s second AMD-powered Linux laptop after the Serval WS, but this one also features integrated AMD Radeon graphics as the Serval WS came with Nvidia graphics.
At the moment of writing, System76 didn’t say much about their upcoming AMD-only Linux laptop except for the specs, which include either AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPUs, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, up to 8TB SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte finish display.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 313 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
New Releases: EasyOS 2.5.1 and NuTyX 12-rc3
Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano and STMicroelectronics/FreeRTOS
Open Hardware: Arduino and 64-bit RISC-V
Mozilla: WebThings Gateway 1.0, Lobbying and Rust
Recent comments
3 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago