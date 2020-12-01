Andes adds to its Linux-ready RISC-V line-up with L2 and multi-core ready models
Andes unveils four new Linux-focused RISC-V cores: The 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP support up to 4x cores at up to 2.4GHz and offer optional L2 cache while the 32-bit A27L2 and AX27L2 also add optional L2.
Last December when Andes Technology announced its RISC-V architecture AndesCore 27-series of Linux-ready CPU cores, we somehow missed its announcement on the same day of more powerful 32- and 64-bit AndesCore 45-series cores. Now, the chip designer has added new models to both series.
The 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP add multi-core support for up to quad-core designs to the 45-series and introduce optional L2 cache. The 32-bit A27L2 and AX27L2 also add optional L2 (see farther below).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
17 min 4 sec ago
20 min 54 sec ago
35 min 29 sec ago
57 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 26 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago