Andes adds to its Linux-ready RISC-V line-up with L2 and multi-core ready models

Linux

Andes unveils four new Linux-focused RISC-V cores: The 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP support up to 4x cores at up to 2.4GHz and offer optional L2 cache while the 32-bit A27L2 and AX27L2 also add optional L2.

Last December when Andes Technology announced its RISC-V architecture AndesCore 27-series of Linux-ready CPU cores, we somehow missed its announcement on the same day of more powerful 32- and 64-bit AndesCore 45-series cores. Now, the chip designer has added new models to both series.

The 32-bit A45MP and 64-bit AX45MP add multi-core support for up to quad-core designs to the 45-series and introduce optional L2 cache. The 32-bit A27L2 and AX27L2 also add optional L2 (see farther below).

Pandemic did not get in the way of Linux reaching a million commits

The year also saw the one millionth commit, a contribution from Intel's Ricardo Neri-Calderón, which was part of the 5.9 maintenance release, the Linux Foundation, the organisation that co-ordinates the kernel project and numerous other free and open source software projects, said in its annual report. The report claimed that despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the culture in the Linux kernel community remained vibrant and engaged. When iTWire interviewed Linux creator Linus Torvalds in October, he said his work patterns had not been affected in anyway by the pandemic. Read more

Manjaro 20.2 Brings the Latest Kernel, GNOME, KDE, and Xfce

The rolling release based Linux distribution Manjaro releases its latest stable version Manjaro 20.2. Let's take a look at what's new and give you instructions on how to download and install Manjaro 20.2. Read more

System76 to Launch Their First AMD-Only “Pangolin” Linux Laptop

The “Pangolin” would be System76’s second AMD-powered Linux laptop after the Serval WS, but this one also features integrated AMD Radeon graphics as the Serval WS came with Nvidia graphics. At the moment of writing, System76 didn’t say much about their upcoming AMD-only Linux laptop except for the specs, which include either AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPUs, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, up to 8TB SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte finish display. Read more

