Pandemic did not get in the way of Linux reaching a million commits
The year also saw the one millionth commit, a contribution from Intel's Ricardo Neri-Calderón, which was part of the 5.9 maintenance release, the Linux Foundation, the organisation that co-ordinates the kernel project and numerous other free and open source software projects, said in its annual report.
The report claimed that despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the culture in the Linux kernel community remained vibrant and engaged.
When iTWire interviewed Linux creator Linus Torvalds in October, he said his work patterns had not been affected in anyway by the pandemic.
