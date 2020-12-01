Samsung Tizen OS is now the Largest TV Platform
According to the latest numbers, the Tizen OS is the largest TV streaming platform in the world. The OS has been developed by Samsung which is then used in smart TVs and smartwatches.
The research conducted by the market research company, Strategy Analytics, has said that Samsung had sold 11.8 million TVs worldwide during Q3 2020. As well as this, it has been suggested that over 155 million Tizen based TVs that are in current use. Compared to the last year, Samsung has made an increase in sales of 23%.
