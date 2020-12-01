The way we handle client-server architecture in the modern web is completely backwards from how it should be. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica's description on the subject, a computer user tells the client computer to send a request to the server which should then return the results of the request to the client in order to be displayed to the user. This is entirely the opposite of how we handle things on the web, which is built upon the client-server architecture. A good way to illustrate how client-server architecture is implemented entirely backwards on the web is this; Let's say that you and a few friends want to go to a fancy restaurant to have a good time and good experience. So you get in your car and drive to the restaurant (which from this point on will be referred to as "yummi food." yes that is "yummi" with an "i") in order to meet up with your friends and have the aforementioned good experience that you have been dreaming about ever since you got in your car. You arrive at "yummi food" and meet up with your friends, after which you proceed to enter the establishment. You and your group are observing appropriate etiquette for such a prestigious dining establishment, but something seems off. For instance, instead of your server extending the courtesy of pulling the chairs out from the table for you and your friends (the clients), you are directed to seat yourself at your reserved table. It may not seem like a big deal to you at the time, but what comes next is truly perplexing. After your group has seated themselves, the server comes to your table to take your orders, one-by-one the server writes down everyone's orders until the last person in your group has ordered their food. You then wait, as you would expect, for the food to be prepared, however, rather quickly, the server comes back, not with your food, but a recipe and a list of precise instructions for how to cook and prepare the food, along with a few bags of all the needed ingredients for each member of your party to cook their own food. The server then hands you and your group the bags of ingredients, then promptly points you in the general direction of the kitchen.