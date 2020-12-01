Games: Stadia, Unreal Engine, Tuxedo BOOK XP14 and Much More
Stadia exclusives Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths out now and free for Stadia Pro | GamingOnLinux
Today, Stadia did a livestream on YouTube to show off gameplay of new titles and make some big announcements. Along with that two new Stadia exclusive titles are live. Plus, we round up all the other news.
Firstly, Outcasters is a new Stadia exclusive title developed by Splash Damage with Stadia Games and Entertainment as publisher. It's out, right now, and it's free if you have the optional Stadia Pro subscription. You battle through colourful arenas in chaotic eight play shot-curving battles.
Operation Broken Fang announced for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive | GamingOnLinux
Valve have finally delivered on the next event for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with Operation Broken Fang. It's another big one, with plenty to go over and some sounds quite exciting for the ageing first-person shooter.
Much like the last operation with Shattered Web, it's using the Battle Pass system where you pay for a pass and then do missions to unlock stars to progress through it. Across 16 weeks, as it runs until next April, you will get a new set of missions to complete each week for various game modes like Danger Zone, Guardian and there's two new modes!
Unreal Engine 4.26 rolls out with lots of Linux improvements, drops OpenGL for Vulkan | GamingOnLinux
Epic Games have rolled out the latest major upgrade to Unreal Engine 4 while work continues on Unreal Engine 5.
This latest release with Unreal Engine 4.26 surprisingly has quite a lot of Linux issues sorted, along with dropping OpenGL in favour of Vulkan on the desktop now. It's a change that's not really surprising, with Vulkan being the future along with it being needed for Stadia which is quickly expanding its list of available titles.
Unity acquires the open source MLAPI networking library | GamingOnLinux
In the post Unity's Brandi House mentioned how they're trying to expand the Unity ecosystem with a "first-party multiplayer networking solution for GameObjects that is easy to set up and extend, scales to meet the needs of high-performance titles, and is seamlessly integrated into the Unity ecosystem" and after considering many they ultimately decided to pull in MLAPI along with its creator, Albin Corén.
The good news is that it remains open source and will be developed in the open as expected, and they will not be changing the license which is currently as MIT. So now we have another open source solution for networking, fully backed by a big company - nice.
Real-time grand strategy fantasy city-builder Songs of Syx arrives on GOG | GamingOnLinux
Songs of Syx, a title currently in development and available as Early Access has now officially arrived on the DRM-free store GOG if that's where you prefer your games. A good remind of a nice up and coming title, as Songs of Syx is very promising.
At its heart, it's a city-builder but it's on a grand scale. You start off tiny and gradually expand to a huge sprawling city full of hundreds of citizens. That's far from it though, it's also a strategy game that will have massive tactical battles with huge armies since you're also dealing with the politics of other kingdoms. Even though it's not finished and there's plenty missing, it's highly rated by users.
Dead Cells has sold over 3.5 million copies, Fatal Falls DLC announced for early 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Evil Empire and Motion Twin have announced that Dead Cells is getting a brand new DLC in early 2021 and it seems they have a lot more coming to Dead Cells.
They've managed to sell over 3.5 million copies now, more than they ever expected and so they will continue supporting it. They mentioned with the previous DLC that they had at least 2 years worth of content coming and "that's still the plan". However, they indicate they probably have a lot more to come and we can expect to see more regular updates next year along with the Christmas Update 21 due "in a few weeks". Update 21 will have a new weapon, a new monster, a lore room, new skins, a new diet option and a few other bits. Something of a stocking filler until the DLC is ready.
Smissmas 2020 is live for Team Fortress 2 with new maps | GamingOnLinux
Along with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive seeing it's 10th operation with Operation Broken Fang, Valve's other popular free first-person shooter Team Fortress 2 is doing a new Smissmas 2020 event.
Live until January 7th, 2021 - any player who logs in during the event will be gifted a Stuffed Stocking, which contains goodies for "good little Mercenaries". There's plenty more to entice you back into TF2 with 3 new community maps to play across: Pier, Snowfall, SnowVille, and Wutville.
XMG Core 14 gaming laptop features Intel Tiger Lake and NVIDIA GPU
The Tuxedo BOOK XP14 is basically an XMG Core 14 that ships with Linux rather than Windows. Tuxedo offers operating system options including Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and its own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.
Dual-GbE router board offers PoE, 802.11ax, and an M.2 slot
Wally’s announced a compact “DR-6018-S” router board that runs Linux on a Qualcomm IPQ6010 with 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and an M.2 slot plus dual GbE ports, including one with active PoE, and optional micro-SD, GPS, and USB 3.0. Wally’s Communications has followed up on its 5-port DR6018 v2 router board with a smaller DR-6018-S board with the same Qualcomm-Atheros IPQ6010 SoC with 802.11a/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6), but with only 2x GbE ports. The 125 x 105 x 20mm DR-6018-S features 802.3bt-compliant, active and passive, 24-48V Power-over-Ethernet on one of the ports. By comparison, the DR6018 v2 offers a single passive PoE port along with 3x standard GbE and a 2.5GbE port.
Manjaro 20.1.2 Mikah Plasma review
Manjaro remains a bi-polar distro. On one hand, it's a unique project, with unique features, its own identity, true and independent effort to be a first-class system, constant improvement, and a level of quality that is starting to approach serious pro stuff. On the other hand, it's plagued with totally random issues that have no place in a wider-reach user-facing product. Nerds be nerds, fine, but ordinary folks cannot and will not do any trickery to get things working and running. That said, Manjaro Linux 20.1.2 Mikah plus Plasma delivers a reasonable desktop experience. Considering my newfound extra-jaded approach and significantly less tolerance than what I used to dedicate to reviews in the past, this is a pretty solid result. Overall, you get a lot of goodies. My one fear is - how long will the awesome last before it gets ruined by some unnecessary bug? Can Manjaro go only up from here? So far, looking at the range of distros released in the last several months, Mikah is one of the more successful contenders. Now, looking back several years, there were and are better and stronger and smarter choices for the average user out there, but when the sky is all gray and gloomy, a ray of sunshine on the horizon means a lot. Well, I hope the Manjaro team can turn this effort in a meaningful and long-lasting endeavor that delivers a seamless experience. We're not there yet of course - better application management, more robust updates and fewer nerd-in-the-middle stuff must be satisfied. That said, in the current Tux landscape, Manjaro 20 is a fairly solid offering. And I go back to my cave and its stalagmites of shed tears.
Mojolicious, PHP, grep update in Tumbleweed
Half a dozen openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots have been released since last week’s blog update for Geekos’ favorite rolling release. Six packages were updated in the most recent 20201202 snapshot. An updated keyring was signed and obsolete documentation macros were removed in the update of mtools 4.0.26, which is a collection of utilities to access MS-DOS disks from GNU and Unix without mounting them. The timing and password encrypting/decrypting package python-scrypt updated to version 0.8.17 and added additional test vectors from Request for Comments. Another PyPI package python-atpublic updated from version 1.0 to version 2.1.1; the package dropped Python 3.4 and 3.5 and added Python 3.8 and 3.9. Someone was excited because the package also fixed the doctests to run and pass, which was highlighted with an exclamation point in the changelog - congrats. The other packages to update in the snapshot were fcitx-qt5 1.2.5, libmodulemd 2.10.0 and perl-Types-Serialiser 1.01. The first snapshot to arrive this month was 20201201. Three YaST packages were updated; the update of yast2-installation 4.3.22 fixed the full media product selection during the setup. Fingerprint reader package fprintd provided proper hotplug support and authentication now requires a new print to enroll with the 1.90.4 version. Other packages to update in the snapshot were the gaming library for game controllers libmanette 0.2.6, libyui-qt-pkg 2.48.5 and the real-time web application framework perl-Mojolicious 8.66.
