today's howtos
Ευάγγελος Μπαλάσκας - BTRFS and RAID1 over LUKS » Evaggelos Balaskas - System Engineer
Hi! I’m writing this article as a mini-HOWTO on how to setup a btrfs-raid1 volume on encrypted disks (luks). This page servers as my personal guide/documentation, althought you can use it with little intervention.
How to Fix "MySQL ERROR 1819 (HY000):" in Linux
When creating a MySQL user with a relatively weak password, you might encounter the error ‘MySQL ERROR 1819 (HY000): Your password does not satisfy the current policy requirements’. Technically, this is not an error, but a notification that you are using a password that does not meet the recommended password policy requirements.
Learn how to simplify data protection using Vinchin Backup & Recovery with Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager
Subcluster allocation for qcow2 images | The world won't listen
In previous blog posts I talked about QEMU’s qcow2 file format and how to make it faster. This post gives an overview of how the data is structured inside the image and how that affects performance, and this presentation at KVM Forum 2017 goes further into the topic.
This time I will talk about a new extension to the qcow2 format that seeks to improve its performance and reduce its memory requirements.
Let’s start by describing the problem.
Client-Server workloads on the Web - Everyone is doing it wrong
The way we handle client-server architecture in the modern web is completely backwards from how it should be. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica's description on the subject, a computer user tells the client computer to send a request to the server which should then return the results of the request to the client in order to be displayed to the user. This is entirely the opposite of how we handle things on the web, which is built upon the client-server architecture.
A good way to illustrate how client-server architecture is implemented entirely backwards on the web is this; Let's say that you and a few friends want to go to a fancy restaurant to have a good time and good experience. So you get in your car and drive to the restaurant (which from this point on will be referred to as "yummi food." yes that is "yummi" with an "i") in order to meet up with your friends and have the aforementioned good experience that you have been dreaming about ever since you got in your car. You arrive at "yummi food" and meet up with your friends, after which you proceed to enter the establishment. You and your group are observing appropriate etiquette for such a prestigious dining establishment, but something seems off.
For instance, instead of your server extending the courtesy of pulling the chairs out from the table for you and your friends (the clients), you are directed to seat yourself at your reserved table. It may not seem like a big deal to you at the time, but what comes next is truly perplexing. After your group has seated themselves, the server comes to your table to take your orders, one-by-one the server writes down everyone's orders until the last person in your group has ordered their food. You then wait, as you would expect, for the food to be prepared, however, rather quickly, the server comes back, not with your food, but a recipe and a list of precise instructions for how to cook and prepare the food, along with a few bags of all the needed ingredients for each member of your party to cook their own food. The server then hands you and your group the bags of ingredients, then promptly points you in the general direction of the kitchen.
How to create and store secrets using Secret Manager in AWS
Application secrets or credentials can be stored using the AWS Secret Manager securely. Secrets can be rotated, managed, and retrieved throughout their lifecycle using AWS Secret Manager. Access to secrets can also be restricted using AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) policies and resource-based policies. For using AWS Secrets Manager, the user needs to pay only for the number of secrets managed in Secrets Manager and Secrets Manager API calls made.
How To Install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Flask is a free and open-source micro web framework for Python designed to help developers build secure, scalable, and maintainable web applications. It is quite simple and easier to start though you are a beginner.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Flask on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Homelab Episode 2 - Software Considerations - YouTube
In the second episode of How to Homelab, I talk more about the things I'm running in my own setup, and some of the considerations for what to run.
How To Speed Up DNF Package Manager In Fedora - OSTechNix
If you're experiencing slow package downloads or updates, here is a workaround to speed up DNF package manager in Fedora and other RPM-based systems such as RHEL and CentOS that uses DNF as their default package manager.
As you already know, DNF is the default package manager for Fedora 25 and newer versions, RHEL 8 and its clone CentOS 8. The other day I decided to try Fedora 33. I downloaded the Fedora 33 Vagrant box and run it with Oracle Virtualbox. The first thing I noticed after trying Fedora 33 is that the DNF package manager is terribly slow. I thought DNF might perform slow when it updates the repositories and metadata for the first time. But, it was still slow in the subsequent times. After a couple web searches, I found a solution that worked for me.
How to audit permissions with the find command | Enable Sysadmin
You can audit permissions on your Linux system by using the find command with the -perm option. Plus four bonus permissions auditing methods.
How to install ONLYOFFICE Docs 6.1 on Ubuntu
ONLYOFFICE Docs is an open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v3.0. It comprises web-based viewers and collaborative editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations highly compatible with OOXML formats.
ONLYOFFICE Docs can be integrated with various cloud storage platforms and services such as Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, Alfresco, HumHub, Plone, etc., as well as it can be integrated into the solution you're building yourself. ONLYOFFICE Docs can also be used together with ONLYOFFICE Groups, a free open-source collaboration platform distributed under Apache 2.0 (the complete solution is available under the name of ONLYOFFICE Workspace).
What is RAID in Linux, and How to Configure it | FOSS Linux
In this article, we will look at RAID in Linux, who should use it, types of RAID, and learn how to configure it. The key advantages that you get using software RAID are as below.
Programming/Development Leftovers
Argentina chooses GNU Health for COVID19 observatory and contact tracing
In the context of the GNU Health International Conference, GHCon2020, Bioengineer Ingrid Spessotti, Dr Fiorella de la Lama and health professionals from Diamante Municipality presented the use of GNU Health as a COVID-19 observatory and contact tracing tool. The Government of Argentina, through the National Scientific and Technological Promotion Bureau (Agencia Nacional de Promoción Científica y Tecnológica), chose GNU Health as the system for management of epidemics in municipalities. This project is lead by Dr. Fernando Sassetti, head of the Public Health office at the National University of Entre Rios. Health professionals were trained in GNU Health epidemiological surveillance system, as well as the contact tracing functionality.
Preparing for release of Debian 10.7 over the weekend and CentOS / Scientific Linux 6.x and EPEL for 6 now EOL
This weekend - 5th December 2020 - should see us release Debian 10.7 - an update to Debian stable (Buster) so I should be spending a day or so in the company of my friends and colleagues. Red Hat 6.10 is now out of support unless you pay Extended Update subscriptions for individual Red Hat machines. This means that CentOS 6.* has now been removed from CentOS mirrors since these were dependent on Red Hat 6 sources.. Similarly, Scientific Linux have also removed their fork of 6.*. They are continuing to support a Scientific Linux 7 but suggest a move to CentOS 8 thereafter.
Software: DOSBox, Hypnotix, Pogo and Editors
