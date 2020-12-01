Wine 6.0-rc1 Released
-
Wine 6.0-rc1 Released
The Wine development release 6.0-rc1 is now available.
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 6.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing to help us make 6.0 as good as possible.
-
Wine 6.0-RC1 Released Following Last Minute Changes - Phoronix
As expected, the first release candidate of Wine 6.0 is now available for testing for this annual update to Wine for running Windows programs and games on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 6.0-RC1 marks the start of the code/feature freeze ahead of Wine 6.0.0, which should be out in January. Until then the release candidates will continue.
-
The road to Wine 6.0 begins with a first Release Candidate | GamingOnLinux
The Wine compatibility layer for running Windows applications on Linux and other systems has a new development release up, the first Release Candidate for Wine 6.0.
Marking the beginning of a code freeze period, where the Wine team will now be focusing on stability rather than chucking in new features to make Wine 6.0 as good as it can be.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 596 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Jetson Xavier system bundles LIPSedge 3D vision camera
LIPS’ IP67-protected “LIPSedge AE400” 3D vision industrial camera is now available with Aaeon’s Linux-driven, AGX Xavier based Boxer-8240AI computer. The RK3399-based camera is built around an Intel RealSense D415 and offers GbE with PoE. Aaeon announced that its Boxer-8240AI edge AI system based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module has received Nvidia Isaac Certification for a bundle that combines the compact, embedded system with LIPS Corp’s LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera. The camera is billed as an industrial version of the Intel RealSense dual-lens stereovision camera. Applications for the Aaeon/LIPS offering include autonomous guided vehicles (AGV), vision guided robots, and smart factory systems.
Release of t2 GNU/Linux 20.10
Canonical/Ubuntu: FOSDEM 2021 Community DevRoom, Snap Store and Ubuntu Technical Board Call For Nominations
Wine 6.0-rc1 Released
Recent comments
42 min 34 sec ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago