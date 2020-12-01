Android Leftovers
Google brings enterprise-grade Android security to SMBs
How to set your Google Photos images as a live wallpaper on Android
How to Automatically Revoke Permissions for Unused Android Apps
How to send a large video file on an Android device in 3 different ways
[Exclusive] Jio and Google’s 4G Android phone will not launch in December
10 Best Free Hidden Spy Apps for Android (Undetectable)
The Best Wireless Chargers for iPhone or Android
5 Nifty Little Tricks to Make Typing Easier on Android
The best Android phones available at Cricket Wireless (December 2020)
Motorola is the latest to start shipping an Android desktop, and that’s good news for Chromebooks
Realme X50 Pro 5G starts getting Realme UI 2.0 update based Android 11
Samsung finally starts its Android 11 rollout, three months after release
Reliance Jio and Google Reportedly Not Launching Low-Cost 4G Android Phone This Year
Nokia 1 and Nokia 6.2 receiving a new Android update
These are the best Android TV devices [Late 2020]
Lilbits: GMK’s 2.4 inch mini PC is now available, Android picks up new features, and Raspberry Pi OS gains performance enhancements
today's howtos
Jetson Xavier system bundles LIPSedge 3D vision camera
LIPS’ IP67-protected “LIPSedge AE400” 3D vision industrial camera is now available with Aaeon’s Linux-driven, AGX Xavier based Boxer-8240AI computer. The RK3399-based camera is built around an Intel RealSense D415 and offers GbE with PoE. Aaeon announced that its Boxer-8240AI edge AI system based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module has received Nvidia Isaac Certification for a bundle that combines the compact, embedded system with LIPS Corp’s LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera. The camera is billed as an industrial version of the Intel RealSense dual-lens stereovision camera. Applications for the Aaeon/LIPS offering include autonomous guided vehicles (AGV), vision guided robots, and smart factory systems.
Release of t2 GNU/Linux 20.10
Canonical/Ubuntu: FOSDEM 2021 Community DevRoom, Snap Store and Ubuntu Technical Board Call For Nominations
