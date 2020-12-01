Why 2020 is the best time to use the Kate text editor
The KDE Plasma Desktop has a lot to offer—a great desktop, a flexible file manager, and tightly integrated applications. However, it can be easy to overlook its default text editors, one of which is Kate. On December 14, 2020, Kate turns 20 years old, and in its two decades of development, it has achieved a perfect balance between a straightforward editor and a modest Integrated Development Environment (IDE).
Kate seems, at first, unassuming. It looks like every other text editor—a big blank window ready to accept lots of typed input, a menu bar along the top, some metadata around the edges to indicate character encoding and line count. The moment you start using it, though, you realize that it has all the features you need, right where you want them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 111 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Proprietary Software, Openwashing, Surveillance
today's howtos
Jetson Xavier system bundles LIPSedge 3D vision camera
LIPS’ IP67-protected “LIPSedge AE400” 3D vision industrial camera is now available with Aaeon’s Linux-driven, AGX Xavier based Boxer-8240AI computer. The RK3399-based camera is built around an Intel RealSense D415 and offers GbE with PoE. Aaeon announced that its Boxer-8240AI edge AI system based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier module has received Nvidia Isaac Certification for a bundle that combines the compact, embedded system with LIPS Corp’s LIPSedge AE400 Industrial 3D Camera. The camera is billed as an industrial version of the Intel RealSense dual-lens stereovision camera. Applications for the Aaeon/LIPS offering include autonomous guided vehicles (AGV), vision guided robots, and smart factory systems.
Recent comments
9 hours 7 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago