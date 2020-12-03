This week in KDE: Big new accented/alternative character input feature
A big new Plasma feature was merged this week that I’m very excited to present!
Now, when you press-and-hold a key, a small palette will appear offering alternative characters similar to the one you’re holding down. This makes it enormously easier to type accented characters from other languages or symbols uncommon in your language without having to change your keyboard layout or memorize compose key sequences.
