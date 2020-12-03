6 Best Free and Open Source Google Drive Clients
Google Drive, formerly Google Docs, is a file storage and synchronization service created by Google. They are a multinational technology company specializing in Internet-related services and products that include online advertising technologies, search, cloud computing, and software.
Google Drive allows users to store files in the cloud, share files, and edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations with collaborators. Google Drive includes Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, an office suite that permits collaborative editing of documents, spreadsheets, presentations, drawings, forms, and more. Google Drive lets you open and edit files from any device. Users get 15GB of free storage. This includes Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. More storage can be purchased. Drive uses Google’s highly-secure, custom-built data centres.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 672 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
18 min 15 sec ago
3 hours 17 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 34 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago