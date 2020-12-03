Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Updated Debian 10: 10.7 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 5th of December 2020 07:12:06 PM Filed under
Debian

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename "buster"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "buster" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available at...

Read more

Also: Debian 10.7 Released With Numerous Security Fixes

»

In the process...

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 5th of December 2020 09:40:57 PM.
  • FLOSSLinux: Part way through Debian CD release process - always fun to do - Debian 10.7 in process

    Working through the test suite: RattusRattus, Sledge, Isy, Schweer and I. We've been joined by somebody new - jlsantos - who has done his first test for us Smile

    A couple of changes: there's now a different automatic partitioning layout. /boot has been resized to ~500MB - to allow for more than one kernel but also the other initramfs files. The filesystem size allocated for a swap partition is now 1GB by default.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

How to use journalctl to View and Analyze Systemd Logs [With Examples]

This guide explains the basics of the journalctl utility of Systemd and its various commands. You can use these commands for troubleshooting desktop and server logs in Linux. This is how you can use journalctl to view and analyze Systemd Logs with different examples. Read more

Today in Techrights

This week in KDE: Big new accented/alternative character input feature

A big new Plasma feature was merged this week that I’m very excited to present! Now, when you press-and-hold a key, a small palette will appear offering alternative characters similar to the one you’re holding down. This makes it enormously easier to type accented characters from other languages or symbols uncommon in your language without having to change your keyboard layout or memorize compose key sequences. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6