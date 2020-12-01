today's howtos
-
How to Use the “cat” Command in Bash? – Linux Hint
The “cat” command in Bash stands for “concatenate”. This command is very frequently used for viewing, creating, and appending files in Linux. Today, we will explain to you the usage of this command in Bash in Linux Mint 20 by sharing some examples.
-
Create a New Database in MySQL – Linux Hint
The first part after installing a DBMS, like MySQL, is to create a database and start building it. In this article, we will create a new database. We will learn about the Create Command in MySQL and also see how we can grant privileges to other users of the newly created database? So, let’s get started.
-
How do I use Nginx Docker? – Linux Hint
Nginx is a fast, open-source, and more reliable web server that is used for server-side application development. Nginx server application support to run on many different operating systems. Nginx is very useful for development tasks. Therefore, the Docker container provides support for the Nginx server.
The open-source Docker platform contains a docker engine, a runtime environment that is used to execute, builds, and orchestrates containers. The term we have used in the below article is ‘docker hub’, a hosted service where containerized applications are shared, distributed, and collaborated with the rest of the development community. Dockerized applications are portable to implement on any environment like laptop, VM, cloud, or bare-metal server. The modular components can be reassembled again into the fully-featured applications and consciously do their work in a real-time environment.
We will elaborate in this article on how you can use Nginx Docker and easily set up on your system.
-
How To Properly Change Username In Linux - OSTechNix
This brief guide explains how to properly change username in Linux operating system. Not just the username, this guide also describes how to change the hostname, user group, home directory and the ownership and group of that directory to the new user, along with all files.
A few days ago, I downloaded the Fedora 33 vagrant box and deployed it using libvirt/kvm provider. As you might already know, all vagrant boxes comes with a default user called "vagrant". And the default hostname for the vagrant box is localhost. I changed the username and hostname in the Fedora VM for better accessibility in the network. If you're ever looking for a proper way to change the username in Linux without messing the existing configuration files, here is how.
-
What is Grub in Linux? What is it Used for?
If you ever used a desktop Linux system, you must have seen this screen. This is called the GRUB screen. Yes, it is written in all capital letters.
-
How to Change User in Linux – Linux Hint
Linux is a robust multi-user operating system. There can be numerous users accessing the system and using system resources. Having separate user accounts also offer better control over various permissions.
If there are multiple users in the system, there will be numerous occasions where you’d like to switch the current user. In this guide, check out how to change the user in Linux.
-
How to suppress all Output from Bash Command? – Linux Hint
Whenever we run a Bash command on our Linux Mint 20 terminal, the regular practice is to see some output on the terminal. This is the same for the commands as well as for the Bash scripts. Sometimes, we may not wish to see that output. This happens especially when we want to debug a program and are only interested in finding out the errors that are occurring. In this situation, if we will be presented with the whole output, then it will not only be useless for us but will also waste our time looking for the actual issue.
That is why we prefer suppressing the actual output of the Bash commands or scripts in a way that only their errors (if any) are displayed on the terminal. Otherwise, nothing will be displayed. Therefore, today, we will be talking about the method of suppressing all output from Bash command in Linux Mint 20.
-
How to Setup, Modify, and Delete Linux Network Bridges and Bonds – Linux Hint
In this guide, we will discuss two essential networking concepts that are bridging and bonding. We will see how to set up, modify, and delete the bridges and bonds in the Linux system. We will demonstrate the procedure on Linux Mint 20 Ulyana system. However, you can also implement the same procedure on Ubuntu or Debian.
-
How to Setup Flutter and Create Hello World Web Application in Linux – Linux Hint
Flutter is an application development framework that can be used to develop cross-platform apps running on native code once compiled or built. Being developed by Google, Flutter allows you to create rapid prototypes in a short time as well as allows you to create full-fledged apps that make use of platform specific APIs. Using Flutter, you can create beautiful looking apps for mobile devices, desktop operating systems and web browsers using official material design widgets. This article will discuss installation of Flutter and creation of a new project for developing a web application. Flutter uses “Dart” as the main programming language for writing apps.
-
How to drain node in Kubernetes cluster for maintenance activity. - UX Techno
In this article we will discuss about, how to drain node in Kubernetes cluster. For maintenance activity such as patching etc. requires downtime. In order to carry out such activities without impacting applications running within cluster, we need to follow some step by step command. We will discuss those commands in this article for impact less maintenance.
-
How to get the best Arch Linux servers to update your system
You may have seen me struggle with the Arch Linux servers in one of my videos.
Time to dive into the application reflector. Read all about it on your own computer.
Type reflector –help in the terminal and read more.
-
How to set up a wireless internet connection in Zorin OS
Activating a wireless connection in Zorin OS or in Linux in general is pretty easy, but of course you need to successfully set up your wireless adapter first to make that happen, which in Linux can be everything between very easy and sometimes impossible. The modern Linux distributions have out of the box terrific support for most of the available hardware components, like graphics cards, printers and Wi-Fi adapters. And with HWE, or Hardware Enablement, it has become even more convenient catching up with the latest hardware technologies in your Ubuntu based Linux distro of choice, like Zorin OS. But it is always possible that the setup procedure, when installing the distro from scratch, doesn’t come up directly with the correct or most optimized drivers for your devices. In this article as part of my free Zorin OS beginner course I explain how to set up a wireless internet connection in Zorin OS if you already have a working wireless adapter, how to install wireless drivers in Zorin OS, and what to do when your Wi-Fi adapter is not recognized at all and there is no solution for your specific hardware.
-
How to use Zorin OS without installing on a PC or Mac
In the previous tutorial I explained how to create a Linux bootable usb drive in Windows and macOS. As already explained one of the many incredible features of most Linux distributions is the ability to boot and use a distribution directly from the USB stick you created, without the need to install Linux and affecting your hard drive and the current operating system on it. It is not necessary to perform a complete installation to first use and try out Linux to see if it is something for you. This short tutorial will explain how to boot from your previously created Linux usb drive so you can use Zorin OS without installing it on a PC or Mac.
-
How To Install Apache Solr on CentOS 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Solr is an open-source search platform written on Java. It is based on Apache Lucene and is written in Java. Just like Elasticsearch, it supports database queries through REST APIs. Solr aims at providing distributed indexing, replication, and load-balanced querying with automated failover and recovery.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple. I will show you through the step by step installation of Apache Solr in CentOS 8.
-
How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux - Linux Concept
MongoDB is an open-source and free NoSQL document based database system. Nowadays, it is prevalent as most application developers are using MongoDB, which can handle big data.
As a MongoDB is a NoSQL database, It stores data in JSON-like documents where fields can vary. You also get benefits with MongoDB like it doesn’t require any predefined database schema or data structure; it can be changed over time.
In this tutorial, we will explain the process of MongoDB installation step-by-step on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux using MongoDB’s official repositories.
-
How to print from your personal Chromebook without Google Cloud Print [Ed: How about... install proper GNU/Linux on the machine to actually have real printer support with CUPS?
With Google Cloud Print being whisked away into the sunset in just a few weeks on December 31, 2020, many of you have seen the notice plastered at the top of your Chromebook’s print dialogue and have reached out to ask us what your options are going forward into the new year. Google Cloud Print, or GCP, was created during a time when Google needed to act as an intermediary for Chromebook users’ print jobs because many printer manufacturers did not create drivers for Chrome OS due to its lack of widespread usage. Since that has changed so drastically in the past few years, GCP is no longer necessary (even though it will be missed), and most printers work with Chromebooks out of the box with minimal setup.
-
How to Avoid Locking Yourself Out of Linux
It can happen. It happens to every developer at least once in their lifetime.
Let’s find a way to avoid having to start setting up all over again, or purging your entire virtual machine because you’ve been locked out.
It’s common when working with Virtualization there will be a need to manage users and accounts manually but this is not very efficient. Let's write a bash script that can handle authentication for a new User.
We begin by initializing the script as a file that can be accessed by Bash on our machine, using the hashbang !#.
This hashbang will set up the program loader with an instruction to run the program /bin/sh or /bin/bash then pass /path/to/script as the first argument.
-
How to run a Jenkins WAR file - Coffee Talk: Java, News, Stories and Opinions
The easiest way to install Jenkins and run the popular CI/CD tools is to simply download the jenkins.war file and run the Jenkins war at the command line.
-
How to install Tixati Torrent client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Like most of the BitTorrent clients, Tixati is also a peer- to peer file sharing program that uses BitTorrent protocol to download content from the decentralized network of systems. It can easily open Torrent files and Magnet links with just a torrent click. In addition to a chat function, the program also includes numerous details about the network currently in use and others. Such as Speed and data statistics are displayed in real-time; DHT, PEX, and Magnet Link support, peer selection and choking; RC4 connection encryption for added security; NAT router hole-punching, RSS, IP Filtering, Event Scheduler, and more…
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development Leftovers
DRM, Ransom, and Proprietary Spyware
Sparky 2020.12
The December snapshot of Sparky 2020.12 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of December 3, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.9.11 (5.9.12 & 5.10-rc6 in Sparky unstable repos) • Calamares 3.2.34 + kpmcore 4.2.0 • APTus replaced by APTus AppCenter 20201203-RC1; it is still under development but it is enough stable to let you test and work on it https://sparkylinux.org/sparky-aptus-appcenter/ • added ‘sparky-www’ – it is a small package, which provides a custom Sparky’s start page, powered by DuckDuckGo, to your favorite web browser; the start page is located at /opt/sparky/index.html and has to be loaded manually to a web browser, after installing the package https://wiki.sparkylinux.org/doku.php/sparky_www • Firefox 83.0 • Thunderbird 78.5.0 • LibreOffice 7.0.3 • VLC 3.0.11 • Exaile 4.1.0 beta1 • libpython3.9 is installed, but Python 3.8 is still the default one • python2.x & libpython2.x removed • GCC 10.2.0 as the default compiler • added RSS feed clients: QuiteRSS to LXQt and Liferea to MATE and Xfce iso images
CMS: State of the Word, WordPress and More
Recent comments
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago