DRM, Ransom, and Proprietary Spyware Stream-Ripping Is Next Frontier for Piracy Wars The developing fight has the potential to be a consequential one both for the entertainment industry and beyond. Section 1201 has been around for a quarter century and has been explored a few times in court — most notably when the movie industry fought to ensure that no one cracked encryption and made permanent computer copies of DVDs and Blu-Rays. That said, copyright experts say that what constitutes an illegal “circumvention” is largely untested in American courts. What's more, with auto owners, smart phone owners and others now complaining that copyright law prevents them from tinkering, Congress has taken a renewed interest in 1201. Recently, Sen. Thomas Tillis (R-NC) has highlighted the need for reform, commenting, "I’m looking forward to our section 1201 hearing this month because my sense is that we may need to tweak that provision to ensure that the exemptions adequately account for consumer concerns, including by allowing for third-party repair of software-enabled devices." As for the Section 1201 debate around youtube-dl, the conversation confronts so-called "stream-ripping," a phenomenon that some in the industry worry will erode revenue. Given that streaming platforms have largely supplanted file-sharing hubs this century, it makes sense that access control has become a focal point. Taking steps like a crack down on password sharing is one part of the picture. The industry is also waging a quiet legal war against illegal [sic] streaming boxes, pirate IPTV and, now, rippers.

We're Against Digital Rights Management. Here's Why. What is DRM? DRM consists of access control technologies or restrictive licensing agreements that attempt to restrict the use, modification, and distribution of legally-acquired works. Examples include encryption technology used on DVDs, keys (or passwords) with video games or copying restrictions on ebooks.

Why Warner Bros. had to move its 2021 films to HBO Max But the shift to HBO Max is a bet on long-term growth in streaming offsetting the immediate loss from theatrical and other revenue streams. It’s part of a long-term play at making streaming a primary business for WarnerMedia that’s been accelerated by the effects of the pandemic. This does come with some downfalls that are impossible to ignore: In 2019, Warner Bros. was the top earner for WarnerMedia, bringing in $14.4 billion — just under 50 percent of all revenues within the division. Some of it was from the box office, but a lot of it came from home video purchases and syndication. Since HBO Max is paying Warner Bros. for the rights to the films, it’s not additional revenue but shifting catalogs between one WarnerMedia property to another.

Windows ransomware used to hit aircraft leasing asset manager Premier aircraft leasing asset manager SKY Leasing has been hit by a gang of cyber criminals using the Windows Avaddon ransomware and the attackers have leaked 20 files of the company's data on the dark web.

Microsoft apologises for feature criticised as workplace surveillance Microsoft has apologised for enabling a feature, "productivity score", which critics said was tantamount to workplace surveillance.

Salesforce scoops up team chat pioneer Slack for $27.7B Salesforce has acquired collaboration software vendor Slack in a deal worth $27.7 billion. The acquisition — details of which leaked last week — will see Slack’s business chat application integrated with Salesforce’s cloud tools, serving as the new interface for its Customer 360 product portfolio.

Slack’s Butterfield Expects to Become a Salesforce President Slack Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield said he believes he will become one of Salesforce.com Inc.’s presidents after the companies’ $27.7 billion combination is completed. Butterfield, who will continue to lead his workplace chat upstart when it becomes a Salesforce unit, also said the idea that competition from Microsoft Corp. forced the deal will be “dispelled.”