Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release with Improved Audio and Printing Support

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 6th of December 2020 02:21:17 AM Filed under
Linux

The last update of the Raspberry Pi OS in 2020 is here and it looks like it brings some nice improvements, especially around audio and printing. First, the distro is now using PulseAudio as default sound server instead of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture).

This change alone enables out-of-the-box Bluetooth audio support, adds support for playing sounds from multiple sources at the same time, especially when using HDMI output, lets you switch the sound from HDMI to a USB sound card while a video is playing, and makes it easier to manage the default input and output devices.

HP's Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Ubuntu 20.10 and Debian 10.6

The biggest change of the HPLIP 3.20.11 release, which comes two months after HLPIP 3.20.9, is support for Canonical's latest Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system, as well as Debian Project's Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 "Buster" operating system point release. This means that Ubuntu 20.10 users can now use IPP supported printers as this HPLIP 3.20.11 addresses a USB print issue from the previous release, which also affected the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Linux Mint 20 operating system series. Read more

SparkyLinux’s December 2020 Debian Bullseye ISOs Ship with Linux Kernel 5.9

SparkyLinux 2020.12 comes with up-to-date packages from the Debian Testing software repositories, where the Debian Project develops the next major release of their operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 11, dubbed Bullseye. SparkyLinux’s packages have been synced with the Debian Testing repos as of December 3rd, 2020. This is the first release to ship with the latest Linux 5.9 kernel series for top-notch hardware support. The Linux kernel 5.9.11 is included by default in the December 2020 ISOs, but users will also be able to install the latest Linux kernel 5.9.12, as well as the 6th Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux kernel 5.10 LTS from SparkyLinux’s unstable repositories. Read more

Linux (Kernel) Leftovers and Video/Audio

     
  • Auxiliary Bus Support Coming To Linux 5.11 - Phoronix

    Auxiliary Bus is a new core driver feature set to be introduced in Linux 5.11 -- it was queued yesterday into driver-core-next. Intel engineers led development of this new bus with an initial use-case being for their Sound Open Firmware and complex audio subsystem use-cases where multiple drivers can be at play depending upon interface and other factors. Besides Sound Open Firmware, another Intel use-case is regarding PCI network devices that are also RDMA-capable and splitting that RDMA functionality off into an auxiliary driver within the RDMA subsystem while the parent driver is the network driver. The Auxiliary Bus can be useful where one driver may want to export an interface for another subsystem, better compartmentalization of driver code, and similar splitting of a device's support across drivers. This multiple driver scenario dealing with one device has already existed within the kernel (such as AMDGPU + AMDKFD compute) while Auxiliary Bus formalizes the design and associated interfaces for the registering and handling of the auxiliary device/driver. 

    •   
  • Loongson64 Finally Seeing KASLR With Mainline Linux 5.11 Kernel - Phoronix

    While the Linux kernel has supported Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) for a decade and a half in varying forms, it hasn't been supported for all hardware targets. Only in 2021 is the mainline Linux kernel seeing KASLR working for the MIPS-based Loongson64 platform.  The Chinese-made Loongson MIPS64 processors have been popular in some circles for their Linux usage and the Loongson-powered Lemote hardware even popular with Richard Stallman for a time due to fully open-source firmware. But surprisingly it has taken until now for enabling the common KASLR functionality for Loongson64.

  • A Linux Shell Prompt That's Out Of This World! - YouTube

    Starship is the minimal, blazing-fast, and infinitely customizable prompt for any shell! It is written in Rust and is compatible with bash, fish and zsh. It has a ton of features, and the onfiguration is super easy.

  • Episode 230 – Door 05: 5 reasons you need 24/7 robot monitoring

    Josh and Kurt talk about why you need 24/7 monitoring of all the things

