High-Severity Chrome Bugs Allow Browser Hacks
As Hospitals Cope With a COVID-19 Surge, Cyber Threats Loom [iophk: Windows TCO]
By targeting providers with attacks that scramble and lock up data until victims pay a ransom, [crackers] can demand thousands or millions of dollars and wreak havoc until they’re paid.
Kmart, Latest Victim of Egregor Ransomware – Report [iophk: Windows TCO]
Retail stalwart Kmart has suffered a ransomware attack at the hands of the Egregor gang, according to a report.
The incident has encrypted devices and servers connected to the company’s networks, knocking out back-end services, according to BleepingComputer. The outlet obtained the purported ransom note that claims to have compromised Kmart’s Windows domain.
The company was purchased by Transformco in 2019 – and the holding company is apparently impacted as well. The 88sears.com site, used internally, is offline, which is a state of affairs that employees confirmed to the outlet was due to the ransomware attack.
Vancouver Metro Disrupted by Egregor Ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
The attack took place on Dec. 1 and left Vancouver residents and other users of the public transit service unable to use their Compass metro cards or pay for new tickets via the agency’s Compass ticketing kiosks, according to media reports. Translink officials avoided acknowledging the attack for two days, passing it off as a technical issue before being pressed by multiple local news agencies about what really was going on.
Episode 231 – Door 06: 6 wifi risks … that don’t actually matter – Open Source
Josh and Kurt talk about the non problems with public wifi we love to pretend matter
Android Leftovers
Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” Is Now Available for Download with 38 Security Updates
Coming two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.6, this update is here to offer the community new installation and live images of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series release that include up-to-date packages and all the latest security patches. The Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 media packs a total of 54 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as a total of 38 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users through the official software repositories.
Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release with Improved Audio and Printing Support
The last update of the Raspberry Pi OS in 2020 is here and it looks like it brings some nice improvements, especially around audio and printing. First, the distro is now using PulseAudio as default sound server instead of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture). This change alone enables out-of-the-box Bluetooth audio support, adds support for playing sounds from multiple sources at the same time, especially when using HDMI output, lets you switch the sound from HDMI to a USB sound card while a video is playing, and makes it easier to manage the default input and output devices.
