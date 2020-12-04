Retail stalwart Kmart has suffered a ransomware attack at the hands of the Egregor gang, according to a report.

The incident has encrypted devices and servers connected to the company’s networks, knocking out back-end services, according to BleepingComputer. The outlet obtained the purported ransom note that claims to have compromised Kmart’s Windows domain.

The company was purchased by Transformco in 2019 – and the holding company is apparently impacted as well. The 88sears.com site, used internally, is offline, which is a state of affairs that employees confirmed to the outlet was due to the ransomware attack.