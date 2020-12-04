today's howtos
-
GNU Linux Debian 10 – how to install kvm virtualization (qemu)
-
How to install and use Neofetch on desktop and mobile - Neowin
If you’ve spent any time looking around Linux subreddits, you may have seen some desktop screenshots where the user has their terminal displaying their system’s specs next to the logo of the operating system they use. While other programs can display information like this, one of the common options is called Neofetch – a program written in bash and available on all the popular operating systems and niche ones.
-
How to Enable AUR repository on Manjaro Linux to install packages - Linux Shout
Manjaro that is based on Arch is the best way to understand and learn Arch Linux commands. The good thing it is available with all popular Desktop environment interfaces, thus, whether you are an XFCE or Gnome lover, you will have it on Manjaro, out of the box.
The default package manager of Manjaro or Arch Linux is Pacman that we use to install or update pre-build packages available in its repo, however, to go one step further we can use AUR.
-
How to install Stremio in Manjaro Linux without command line - Linux Shout
We already have created a tutorial on how to install the Stremio app on Ubuntu Linux Desktop and here we are with Manjaro, though it is not much popular distro as compare to Debian one, however yet a beautiful Arch-based Linux that is easy to use and handles packages graphically, out of the box.
-
How to control mpv via the shell using Playerctl and mpv-pris | Hund
With the help of Playerctl it’s possible to control various media players like mpv, VLC, cmus, mpd, Spotify and even web browsers using the shell. Because I’m only using mpv myself, that’s what I’m going to talk about here.
For this to work you need a plugin called mpv-mpris. It adds support for controlling mpv using the standard media keys by implementing support for the MPRIS D-Bus Interface Specification.
-
Setting the BIOS in Asus P8Z77-V LE | Arcolinux.com
We investigate how to get inside the bios of this Asus computer. It might be a different in every computer.
In our case F8 is what we need to get into the bios or the setup or the settings.
We show in the video all the settings so we can boot into Linux.
-
Android Leftovers
Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” Is Now Available for Download with 38 Security Updates
Coming two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.6, this update is here to offer the community new installation and live images of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series release that include up-to-date packages and all the latest security patches. The Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 media packs a total of 54 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as a total of 38 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users through the official software repositories.
Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release with Improved Audio and Printing Support
The last update of the Raspberry Pi OS in 2020 is here and it looks like it brings some nice improvements, especially around audio and printing. First, the distro is now using PulseAudio as default sound server instead of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture). This change alone enables out-of-the-box Bluetooth audio support, adds support for playing sounds from multiple sources at the same time, especially when using HDMI output, lets you switch the sound from HDMI to a USB sound card while a video is playing, and makes it easier to manage the default input and output devices.
