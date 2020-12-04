Coming two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.6, this update is here to offer the community new installation and live images of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series release that include up-to-date packages and all the latest security patches. The Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 media packs a total of 54 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as a total of 38 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users through the official software repositories.

Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release with Improved Audio and Printing Support The last update of the Raspberry Pi OS in 2020 is here and it looks like it brings some nice improvements, especially around audio and printing. First, the distro is now using PulseAudio as default sound server instead of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture). This change alone enables out-of-the-box Bluetooth audio support, adds support for playing sounds from multiple sources at the same time, especially when using HDMI output, lets you switch the sound from HDMI to a USB sound card while a video is playing, and makes it easier to manage the default input and output devices.