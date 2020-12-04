Kernel Space: Dell, PureLiFi, Habana Labs and SSAM
-
Dell Getting Linux Power Management Optimized For Their Latest Systems + Upcoming Tiger Lake Desktop - Phoronix
Dell's Linux engineers continue working on improving the Linux kernel's handling around S0ix ACPI sub-states for greater energy savings.
In particular one area that has been problematic is the Intel e1000e network driver that previously disabled S0ix flows due to regressions on some systems with the i219-LM controller. Proper S0ix support though is now critical since Intel effectively ended S3 support with Tiger Lake mobile processors and thus forcing S0ix states for power savings.
-
Linux Appears Close To Supporting LiFi Light-Based Networking With pureLiFi - Phoronix
PureLiFi, one of the leaders when it comes to Li-Fi for high-speed, light-based wireless technology, has been spending the past few months bringing up their open-source Linux driver to the mainline kernel for their devices.
The pureLiFi devices like other Li-Fi designs use light rather than radio frequencies for data transmission with promises of multi-Gbps speeds, better reliability, low latency, and better security. It's surely interesting and will be fun to see how Li-Fi plays out in the coming quarters/years -- 802.11bb is expected to be formally released in 2021~2022 for firming up the Li-Fi standard.
-
Intel's Habana Labs AI Driver With Linux 5.11 Begins Prepping For Future ASICs - Phoronix
Well before Intel bought out AI startup Habana Labs this company with their compelling AI training and inference accelerators has been maintaining an open-source kernel driver in the Linux kernel. That has fortunately continued under Intel's ownership to no surprise and coming up with the Linux 5.11 cycle are more improvements to this accelerator driver for both the Gaudi AI Training and Goya AI Inference products.
-
Better Support For Microsoft Surface Laptops On Linux Is Coming With "SAM" - Phoronix
Better support for Microsoft Surface laptops on Linux is slowly coming to the mainline kernel.
After a lot of infrastructure work around the Surface platform support, in recent weeks patches have been under review for enabling the Microsoft Surface System Aggregator Module (SAM / SSAM) on Linux. The Microsoft Surface System Aggregator Module is found on later generation Surface devices and amounts to being an embedded controller. The SAM on some models is responsible not only for battery status handling and thermal reporting but also HID keyboard and touchpad input support.
-
Android Leftovers
Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” Is Now Available for Download with 38 Security Updates
Coming two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.6, this update is here to offer the community new installation and live images of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series release that include up-to-date packages and all the latest security patches. The Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 media packs a total of 54 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as a total of 38 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users through the official software repositories.
Raspberry Pi OS Has a New Release with Improved Audio and Printing Support
The last update of the Raspberry Pi OS in 2020 is here and it looks like it brings some nice improvements, especially around audio and printing. First, the distro is now using PulseAudio as default sound server instead of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture). This change alone enables out-of-the-box Bluetooth audio support, adds support for playing sounds from multiple sources at the same time, especially when using HDMI output, lets you switch the sound from HDMI to a USB sound card while a video is playing, and makes it easier to manage the default input and output devices.
