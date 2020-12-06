Devices/Embedded and Open Hardware
The 10 Best Raspberry Pi Zero Projects You Should Try in 2021
A single-board computer is like the ultimate gadget of tech enthusiasts in the world. Sometimes you can’t even imagine how many wonderful things can be done with a tiny board called Raspberry Pi Zero. Once you have a Raspberry Pi in your pocket, you are open to a whole world of possibilities. In this article, I will give a brief idea about the most amazing Raspberry Pi Zero projects available for you to try.
Detecting & Solving Security Issues in IoT and Embedded Devices
Last year’s Eclipse IoT Survey Report shows evidence that security is one of the major reasons for the development of IoT devices. As the number of IoT and embedded devices increases, we see a constant increase in the need for security issues in IoT and embedded devices. There have been increasing security expectations from device end customers and buyers to gain security insights and risks related to their connected devices.
Software Composition Analysis (SCA) allows organizations to identify third-party components that have been integrated into all applications. For each of these components, it identifies open security CVEs or vulnerabilities in open-source components. Static analysis is used for embedded code and dynamic analysis tools which perform tasks while running software binaries to look for vulnerabilities. Penetration tools are used to scan code to identify malicious code in applications that could result in a security breach. The security audit is similar to penetration testing.
Arduino Blog » This DIY watch works but for only a limited amount of time
The Nano is one of our smallest boards, and as YouTuber Craft Channel has proven, it’s tiny enough to act as the brains of a wristwatch. This DIY wearable device features a nicely made wooden enclosure, with power supplied by a 1S 300mAh LiPo battery, and the face itself shown on a 1.3″ ST7789 display.
Building the fastest Raspberry Pi NAS, with SATA RAID
Raspberry Pi OS (and indeed, any OS optimized for the Pi currently, like Ubuntu Server for Pi) doesn't include all the standard drivers and kernel modules you might be used to having available on a typical Linux distribution.
And the SATA kernel modules are not included by default, which means the first step in using a PCIe card like the IO Crest (which has a Marvell 9215 chip—which is supported in the kernel) is to compile (or cross-compile, in my case) the kernel with CONFIG_ATA and CONFIG_SATA_AHCI enabled.
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. Remote desktop applications typically use either the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC) protocol. Other remote desktop protocols include Remote Frame Buffer Protocol, Apple Remote Desktop Protocol, NX technology, the X Window System, and the Independent Computing Architecture. In order to establish a remote connection, both the host/server and client have to support the same protocol.
Always on Top: An Often Ignored But Handy Feature in Linux Desktop
“Always on Top” is one of those features that people are either not aware of or they simply ignore it. And this surprises me. Because for me, it is one of the features that I simply love to use on Linux desktop. If you are not aware of it already, (almost) all applications have this “Always on Top” option. Usually, when you open a new application, it gets the focus and occupies the screen above all other running applications. With the “Always on Top” option selected, the application window will always be visible, no matter what other application you open.
[SOLVED] How to enable or fix EditOption in Shutter on Ubuntu/Arch
In a Linux system, only a few tools are best for taking a screenshot with more advanced options like Edit Photos, Share Image Directly to your server and many other features. What happens I have recently installed a shutter in pc system and found Edit Option is not working, after doing research found that this is a dependencies issues. So, we will share you how to fix the edit option in shutter.
