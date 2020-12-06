Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers. Remote desktop applications typically use either the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC) protocol. Other remote desktop protocols include Remote Frame Buffer Protocol, Apple Remote Desktop Protocol, NX technology, the X Window System, and the Independent Computing Architecture. In order to establish a remote connection, both the host/server and client have to support the same protocol.

In our previous guide, we have discussed on how to secure our passwords in Linux. In this tutorial, we will see how to manage passwords in our Linux system.

In Linux, Users can be listed in groups. Groups allow you to set permissions on the group level instead of having to set permissions for every individual user. In this guide, we will see how to get the advantage of using groups in our Linux system.

The users and groups of a system can be locally managed in /etc/passwd and /etc/group, or they can be in a NIS, LDAP, or Samba domain. These users and groups can own files. Actually, every file has a user owner and a group owner, as can be seen in the following screenshot.

Linux operating system allows multiple users to work on the same system simultaneously without disrupting each other. Because of this feature, Individuals sharing access to files pose a risk exposing classified information or even data loss if other users access their files or directories. To address this, we can specify how much power each user has over a given file or directory by setting file permissions.

A common task on most modern operating systems is to combine and compress multiple files into a single file. This could be in order to store files on a smaller device, to make it easy to download files from a website, or to merge and compress files for email transport. This guide focuses on some of the more common Linux utilities that merge and compress files.

Every file on the Linux filesystem starts with a single hard link. The link is between the filename and the actual data stored on the filesystem. Even if you delete the original file, the hard link will still has the data of the original file because the hard link acts as a mirror copy of the original file. In this guide, we will see how to create and manage hard links

This simple tutorial shows how to install IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3 via its official Linux tarball via PPA. For those don’t like Snap and Flatpak packages, IntelliJ IDEA offers official Linux tarball in its download page. You can download the package, extract, and run the executable file to launch the IDE. To make things easy, an installer script was made to automatically download the tarball from Jetbrains website, extract the source to /opt/ directory for global use, and finally create an app shortcut so you can launch the program from system application menu.

In our previous post, we have discussed about how to set the standard file permissions in our linux system. In this guide we will see how to set more advanced permissions to our files.

Whether you are a Linux newbie or a professional admin, having a Linux bootable USB can be handy in a number of situations. It allows users to experience modern Linux distributions without having to install them on their machine first. Luckily, creating a Linux live USB is not that much of a hard job. In this guide, we will present you with several ways to create one for yourself. We are not going to cover some of the advanced features like adding persistence or encryption, though. Nevertheless, this guide should be able to get you started and start experimenting on your own.

An inode is a data structure that contains metadata about a file. When the file system stores a new file on the hard disk, it stores not only the contents (data) of the file, but also extra properties like the name of the file, the creation date, its permissions, the owner of the file, and more. All this information (except the name of the file and the contents of the file) is stored in the inode of the file.

Customizing and replacing the Linux terminal bash doesn’t only make it look different from the traditional Linux shell look; it also makes your bash shell more powerful and efficient. On Linux distribution, you can install the ZSH and replace the conventional bash shell. You might get confused with the ZSH and the Tilix terminal emulator; let me clear, the Tilix is just an emulator, where the ZSH is a powerful bash shell for Linux. As the ZSH is more powerful than the current default bash shell, I think Linux might consider the ZSH to set it as the default bash shell. The ZSH is helpful for multitasking and bash-scripting. To use the Z-shell on your Linux system, you don’t need to know any bash scripting knowledge.

We are going to look at this old computer and put the latest ArcoLinux on it. Then we decide to install nvidia drivers.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fail2Ban on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Fail2Ban is a utility that is used to detect and prevent brute force intrusion. By scanning logs for certain actions, such as repeated failed login attempts, Fail2Ban is able to alter firewall configurations to halt further events. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Fail2Ban on a Debian 10 (Buster).

Always on Top: An Often Ignored But Handy Feature in Linux Desktop “Always on Top” is one of those features that people are either not aware of or they simply ignore it. And this surprises me. Because for me, it is one of the features that I simply love to use on Linux desktop. If you are not aware of it already, (almost) all applications have this “Always on Top” option. Usually, when you open a new application, it gets the focus and occupies the screen above all other running applications. With the “Always on Top” option selected, the application window will always be visible, no matter what other application you open.