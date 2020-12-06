Experience the useful features of the Xedit text editor
The X11 graphic server, distributed by X.org, has a few token applications that show how to program with its provided tools. These range from the TWM desktop to the silly but hypnotic Xeyes. It also includes a text editor called Xedit, a seemingly simple application with enough hidden features to make it a serious editor.
Garuda Linux "Imperial Eagle" (201205)
This time we focused on fixing some bugs & inconveniences as well as providing a more consistent, fresh look to some parts of the "Garuda experience". In order, you will find a refreshed look browsing our website, two new themes & improved existing ones for our forum, a sweetified Cinnamon & MATE theme while i3 is returning to its old look with Conky. Garuda network assistant and Garuda boot options were previously unthemed, now they correctly use the existing Kvantum theme. As some of you might have noticed, our garuda-* metapkgs were replaced by *-support packages. Since the plan was to move them to AUR rather than our GitLab the names had to be adjusted accordingly. Also, some of them were dropped entirely due to MWHD being responsible for VAAPI/VDPAU packages now too. As part of this update the standard kernel was changed from Linux-zen to Linux-tkg-bmq as this one has some advantages (read more here: https://github.com/Frogging-Family/linux-tkg) and performed better. There are also CPU specific versions of this one available on Chaotic-AUR. Along with the kernel change, the ISO names are now less confusing as the Lite tag was dropped (these are regular versions right now). As there were 2 KDE versions in the last release, KDE dr460nized became the new KDE standard edition.
The hypervisor advantage
Operating Systems (OSs) like Linux and Android are widely used in embedded systems but being large, complex and inevitably containing numerous flaws once compromised, an attacker can violate the security and take control of the whole system. A method for improving the security of these systems is to use a hypervisor based on a secure microkernel that guarantees separation between the system software components. The microkernel is a secure layer of software below the OS that runs at a higher privilege level than the OS and virtualizes the hardware resources, the hypervisor allows the guest OS to run as it would directly on hardware. Because of the higher privilege level, the integrity of the system remains intact even if the guest OS is compromised. A hypervisor that is designed to be secure and reliable from the ground up offers significant advantages over hardware for implementing low-level security. Also, it can provide multiple levels of privilege so that a service with sensitive data could run in an isolated “compartment”, or partition, alongside a service with less sensitive information. Since it is virtually impossible to test millions of lines of code, it is inevitable that Linux and Android will continue to contain security vulnerabilities and software bugs. Also, the increasingly interconnected nature of embedded systems allows hackers to exploit those vulnerabilities. To make such systems more secure, the first requirement is to lockdown and control capabilities of the whole device. Using a multilevel protection approach like Multiple Independent Levels of Security (MILS) is one way to ensure systems, running vulnerable operating systems, remain secure.
GStreamer 1.18.2 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the stable 1.18 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and it should be safe to update from 1.18.x. Also: Phoronix Test Suite 10.2 Milestone 2 Brings More Testing Enhancements
Linux 5.10-rc7
Things look pretty good (knock wood), and rc7 is solidly in the average size department, with nothing that looks particularly scary. There's patches all over: drivers, architectures, networking. filesystems, mm, tooling, etc. But most of it is pretty small. The exceptions are a revert of a new virtio MEI driver that wasn't quite ready, some changes to the IBM vnic driver, and some arm64 entry code fixes. But those don't feel particularly worrisome, and the rest all looks normal. So unless something odd and bad happens next week, we'll have a final 5.10 release next weekend, and then we'll get the bulk of the merge window for 5.11 over and done with before the holiday season starts. And in the meantime, please do give this all a whirl, LinusAlso: Linux 5.10-rc7 Arrives - Linux 5.10 LTS Debut Expected Next Weekend - Phoronix
